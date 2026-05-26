Maharashtra Weather Alert: IMD Warns Of Rains, Thunderstorms In Pune & Thane; Hot Conditions In Mumbai

Pre-monsoon conditions are beginning to intensify across Maharashtra, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds over several regions in the coming days.

According to the latest IMD note, Konkan and Goa are likely to experience intermittent rain activity between May 25 and May 28, while parts of Madhya Maharashtra may see similar conditions on May 25, 27 and 28. The weather system is expected to bring gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph, particularly during thunderstorm activity.

Despite the incoming rain activity, temperatures across Maharashtra saw a gradual rise of 2–3°C leading up to May 25, driven by clear skies and strong daytime heating. However, the IMD has indicated that no significant change in maximum temperatures is expected between May 26 and May 31.

Weather In Mumbai

In Mumbai, residents can expect mainly clear skies and persistent humidity, keeping conditions warm and uncomfortable. On May 27, however, the city may witness brief spells of rain or thundershowers during the afternoon or evening hours. Temperatures are likely to hover around 33–35°C, with high humidity levels maintaining a "hot and humid" feel through the week. Beyond May 27, no major weather warnings have been issued, with largely clear conditions forecast until the end of the month.

Thane is experiencing a hot and humid day with temperatures hovering between a high of around 34 degree Celcius with a humidity of 61%. However, there has been a sudden pre-monsoon convective activity in the region after which an isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms and gusty winds can be expected.

ALSO READ: Mumbai To Pune In 90 Minutes? New Rs 15,000-Crore Expressway Corridor Planned

Weather In Pune

Pune and its surrounding areas are expected to see slightly more active weather, especially in the early part of the forecast period. On May 26, the city is likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light rainfall, particularly later in the day as cloud cover builds up from initially clear conditions. Over the following days, skies are expected to remain mostly clear to partly cloudy, with temperatures ranging between 35°C and 37°C during the day and cooling to around 22–23°C at night.

Meteorologists note that the current weather developments reflect the gradual transition into pre-monsoon conditions, characterised by rising heat, increased humidity, and short-duration but intense thunderstorm activity. While widespread rainfall is yet to set in, sporadic showers and gusty winds are expected to continue across the state, particularly in coastal and interior regions prone to convective activity, according to IMD's Regional MET Centre.

With the southwest monsoon still weeks away, the ongoing weather activity offers an early indication of the seasonal shift, even as the state continues to grapple with fluctuating temperatures and uneven rainfall distribution.

ALSO READ: Pune Weather Alert: IMD Warns Of Rains With Thunderstorms, Lightning And Gusty Winds

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.