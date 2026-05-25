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Q4 Earnings Live Updates: Suzlon, RVNL, Amara Raja And Pine Labs To Report Earnings Today

Suzlon Energy, RVNL, Pine Labs, NBCC, Hitachi Energy India are among the companies to report fourth quarter earnings today.

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Q4 Earnings Live Updates: Suzlon, RVNL, Amara Raja And Pine Labs To Report Earnings Today
1 minute ago
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season.

With the earnings season nearing its final leg, nearly 240 companies are set to announce their March-quarter results on May 25.

Key companies in focus include Suzlon Energy, RVNL, Pine Labs, NBCC, Hitachi Energy India, Container Corporation of India and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility.

Investors will closely track revenue growth, profitability, margins, order inflows and management commentary for cues on sectoral trends and the broader economic outlook. Stay tuned for live updates and key earnings highlights throughout the day.

May 25, 2026 12:22 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Fortis Health To NDTV Profit

  • Hospital business contributed the majority of growth during the quarter.
  • Growth in the hospital business was primarily driven by higher volumes.
  • The company expects margins in the diagnostics business to improve further going ahead.
  • Margin improvement is being supported by a favourable change in business mix.
  • Fortis Healthcare expects margins to improve by around 25% in the near term.
  • The diagnostics business is expected to deliver margins of over 25%.
  • The company operationalised 250 beds in the last financial year.
  • Fortis Healthcare is now focusing on brownfield expansion opportunities.
  • The company is currently conducting around 10,000 robotic procedures annually.
May 25, 2026 11:56 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: How Did Suzlon Perform In Q3?

Consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,228 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 2,969 crore a year ago. Ebitda increased to Rs 739 crore from Rs 500 crore, while margin improved to 17.5% from 16.8%. Net profit after tax stood at Rs 445 crore against Rs 388 crore during the same quarter last year

May 25, 2026 11:51 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Hello And Welcome

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s Q4FY26 earnings liveblog.

Nearly 240 companies, including Suzlon Energy, RVNL, Pine Labs and NBCC, are set to announce their March-quarter results today. Stay tuned for live updates and key earnings highlights through the day.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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