Q4 Earnings Live Updates: Suzlon, RVNL, Amara Raja And Pine Labs To Report Earnings Today

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season.

With the earnings season nearing its final leg, nearly 240 companies are set to announce their March-quarter results on May 25.

Key companies in focus include Suzlon Energy, RVNL, Pine Labs, NBCC, Hitachi Energy India, Container Corporation of India and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility.

Investors will closely track revenue growth, profitability, margins, order inflows and management commentary for cues on sectoral trends and the broader economic outlook. Stay tuned for live updates and key earnings highlights throughout the day.