RVNL Q4 Result: Profit Nosedives 59% As Margins Shrink; Dividend Declared Lowest In Three Years

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) net profit declined 58.9% to Rs 187 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal, compared with Rs 455 crore in the same period of fiscal 2025. This is according to its stock exchange notification.

Revenue rose 4.2% year-on-year to Rs 6,696 crore for the quarter ended March, against Rs 6,427 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Operating performance weakened, with Ebitda falling 38.4% to Rs 269 crore from Rs 436 crore. Ebitda margin contracted to 4% versus 6.8% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

RVNL Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 58.9% at Rs 187 crore versus Rs 455 crore

Revenue up 4.2% at Rs 6,696 crore versus Rs 6,427 crore

Ebitda down 38.4% at Rs 269 crore versus Rs 436 crore

Ebitda Margin at 4% versus 6.8%

ALSO READ: Relief Rally Underway? Nifty Unlikely To Break Below 22,000 Despite Middle East Risks, Says Emkay's Sonthalia

RVNL Share Price Today

RVNL on Monday has announced final dividend of Rs 0.71 per equity share for the fiscal 2026 even as profit slumps. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 148.03 crore to shareholders. This is the lowest final dividend announced since 2023, however, the total dividend for fiscal 2026 is only slightly lower that the dividend in fiscal 2025.

The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2026 has not been set yet. According to the exchange filing the final dividend is subject to approval of the Members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting. The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM.

The company has issued an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share in Feb 11, taking the total dividend in this fiscal to Rs 1.70 per share. Hindalco on Aug. 21, 2025 had given a dividend of Rs 1.72 per share. In September 2024 the company had announced a dividend of Rs 2.11 per share. On September 20, 2023 RVNL gave a dividend of Rs 0.36 per share.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.