Padma Awards 2026: Piyush Pandey, Dharmendra, Uday Kotak Among Top Recipients — Full List

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred the Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan, recognising individuals for their distinguished contributions across diverse fields including art, business, science, literature and social service.

The Padma Awards, among the highest civilian honours in India, are conferred in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri — to acknowledge exceptional and distinguished service across various domains.

This year, the Centre approved a total of 131 Padma awards, comprising five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri honours. According to official details, 66 awards were presented in the first round of the ceremony.

Among the notable recipients, veteran banker Uday Kotak was honoured for his contributions to the financial services sector. In the field of cinema, veteran actor Dharmendra was conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously for his distinguished contribution to Indian film industry and cultural impact over several decades.

The Padma Vibhushan was also awarded to renowned violinist N. Rajam in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Indian classical music and her role in popularising the violin tradition in Carnatic and Hindustani music.

Piyush Pandey the late ad legend also received Padma Bhushan on Monday.

ALSO READ: Hema Malini To Receive Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan In Delhi, Calls It ‘An Emotional Moment'

Officials noted that the Padma Awards continue to highlight individuals whose work has made a lasting impact on society, often beyond their immediate professional fields. The recipients this year represent a mix of veteran achievers and individuals whose contributions have shaped public life, culture and innovation in India.

Here is a full list of awardees.

Padma Shri

Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous)

Bharat Singh Bharti

Taga Ram Bheel

Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar

Swami Brahmdev

Prosenjit Chatterjee

Devaki Amma G

Ramchandra Godbole

Suneeta Godbole

Techi Gubin

H V Hande

Gafruddin Mewati Jogi

Mir Haji Kasam

Raghuveer Khedkar

R Krishnan

Lars-Christian Koch

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar

Ratilal Mohanlal Borisagar

Kumar Bose

Janardan Bapurao Bothe

Padma Bhushan

Dr Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy

Piyush Pandey (posthumous)

Shatavadhani Dr R Ganesh

Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Uday Sureshkumar Kotak

Vijay Kumar Malhotra (posthumous)

Padma Vibhushan

Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous)

Dr N Rajam

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