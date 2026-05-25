'Highly Unacceptable': Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 Complaint Sparks Action; FWICE Bans Ranveer Singh

The dispute surrounding Don 3 has taken a major turn, with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees announcing a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over his reported exit from the film.

The industry body's decision effectively places a ban on the actor following a complaint filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar through the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association.

How The Dispute Started?

According to FWICE's official press release on Monday, Farhan Akhtar approached the association on April 11, 2026, after Ranveer Singh allegedly withdrew from the project at an advanced stage of pre-production. During meetings conducted by FWICE, Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani reportedly informed the federation that nearly Rs 45 crore had already been spent on the film's pre-production.

The filmmaker allegedly told the federation that the actor's sudden departure could expose the production to "severe financial losses" and disrupt the execution of the film. FWICE stated that Akhtar told the federation he had "blocked and committed his professional schedule considering the magnitude and scale of the film".

The filmmaker also reportedly described the actor's alleged exit as "highly unacceptable, contrary to industry ethics, and against longstanding professional norms followed within the film fraternity".

FWICE Sent Multiple Notices

FWICE stated that it contacted Ranveer Singh several times and invited him to appear before the federation to present his side of the matter.

According to the official statement, reminders were sent on April 22, April 30 and May 13. However, the actor allegedly did not appear before the body.

FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit later told the media: "We tried three times to invite Ranveer Singh, but we didn't get any response from him. When we announced the press conference, we got an email from him."

Ranveer Singh's Response

FWICE said it eventually received a response on behalf of Ranveer Singh stating that the issue was "contractual in nature and would require adjudication before the appropriate legal forum".

The federation added that it had taken "serious note" of the actor's response and later decided to issue the non-cooperation directive.

At the same time, FWICE clarified that it remains open to discussions with the actor to resolve the matter amicably.

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FWICE's Strong Statement

In its official note, FWICE stressed that last-minute exits by senior and established actors can seriously affect the entertainment industry.

"The entire film industry functions as one extended family, where every individual associated with different crafts and departments contributes collectively towards the successful creation of a project," the statement read.

The federation added, "The Federation considers all artists, technicians, workers, producers, directors, and members from every craft as part of one family bound together by mutual trust, professional commitments, respect, and collective responsibility."

FWICE further stated, “Sudden exits from projects by senior and established actors at crucial stages pose a serious threat to the stability and working ecology of the entertainment industry.”

The body also appealed to producers and industry organisations to unite in discouraging "such unprofessional practices".

The dispute has drawn major attention because Ranveer Singh was announced as the new lead of the Don franchise after Shah Rukh Khan stepped away from the series.

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