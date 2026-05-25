Ebola Scare: DGCA Issues SOP To Air India, IndiGo For Passengers Arriving From Congo, Uganda

Amid concerns over Ebola cases reported in parts of Africa, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for airlines operating flights connected to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, directing enhanced screening and precautionary measures for incoming passengers.

The SOP has been issued to strengthen preparedness and prevent potential cross-border health risks, with airlines instructed to implement mandatory passenger declarations and follow strict monitoring protocols for travellers arriving from affected regions.

DGCA has mandated that airlines with connectivity to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda ensure compliance with health screening requirements, including identification of suspected cases, isolation protocols, and coordination with airport health authorities.

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Under the new guidelines, segregated seating arrangements must be made for suspected or symptomatic passengers during transit. Airlines are also required to ensure that passengers complete mandatory health declarations prior to boarding, enabling early identification of potential risk cases.

Airlines Operating From Democratic Republic Of The Congo

The SOP applies to multiple international carriers operating routes from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, including Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways, Air Tanzania, Egyptair, Qatar Airways, Uganda Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Emirates, Air France, Etihad Airways, Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air.

Airlines Operating From Uganda

For Uganda, the list of affected carriers includes Uganda Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Air Arabia, Emirates, Flydubai, Kenya Airways, Qatar Airways, Egyptair, Air Tanzania, Air India, Salam Air, Druk Air, Turkish Airlines, IndiGo, Flynas, KLM and Etihad Airways.

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