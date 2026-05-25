LPG-To-PNG Customers Won't Get Cylinders After 30 Days, Says Govt; Offers 'Transfer Voucher'

The Centre has rolled out relief measures for those transitioning to using piped natural gas from liquified petroleum gas, as per the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Amendment Order on Monday.

"The amendment aims to provide additional relaxation and convenience to domestic LPG consumers who subsequently obtain PNG connections," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated, via a press release.

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As per the amended provision, consumers may apply for termination of the LPG connection within 30 days of obtaining PNG connection. Consumers also have the option to obtain a transfer voucher for future restoration of LPG connections in a non-PNG area.

"This amendment provides significant relief and flexibility to consumers who may subsequently shift to areas where PNG infrastructure may not be feasible," the release said.

The provision is expected to be particularly beneficial for transferable employees, migrant households, tenants, students, and/or families shifting to non-PNG areas.

According to a survey by LocalCircles, 68% of Indian households experienced delivery delays this week, a notable surge from 57% in the week prior. India has been facing an LPG shortage crisis owing to the ongoing Iran-US conflict and the subsequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The report further stated that 20% of the respondents said that they have turned to the black market to supplement their LPG requirements, paying Rs 300 to Rs 4,000 more compared to the official rate to illegaly obtain these cylinders.

ALSO READ: 'Cheaper Than Commercial Cylinder': Nitin Gadkari Announces Innovative Ethanol-Based Stove Technology

In an effort to move away from fossil fuel based energy sources such as LPG, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced an innovative ethanol-based stove technology that he claims can generate cooking flames at a cost lower than commercial LPG cylinders on Monday.

"By mixing 7% ethanol in water, stove-like flames are generated, and it is cheaper than cooking gas. It is indigenous to our country," he said.

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