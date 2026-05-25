Silver Jumps 3%, Gold Nears Rs 1.6 Lakh As Cooling Oil Makes Bullion Shine: Should You Buy?

Bullion prices remained in focus on Monday, with silver rallying nearly 3% and gold trading close to the Rs 1.6 lakh mark on the MCX, supported by easing crude oil prices and improving safe-haven demand sentiment.

According to Kotak Neo Commodity Research, MCX Gold June contract has a buying zone at Rs 1,58,036, while the selling zone is pegged at Rs 1,60,738. The report suggests maintaining a stop loss below Rs 1,56,367 for long positions, while traders looking to sell should keep a stop above Rs 1,62,407.

For MCX Silver July, the buying zone is placed at Rs 2,70,610, whereas the selling zone stands at Rs 2,82,866. Kotak Neo recommends a stop loss below Rs 2,63,035 for buy trades and a stop above Rs 2,90,441 for sell positions.

The brokerage note highlighted that softer energy prices could continue supporting precious metals in the near term, with traders closely monitoring global macroeconomic cues and dollar movement.

ALSO READ: Gold Price Outlook: ICICI Bank Says Metal Can Hit $5,000 In 2026; Rs 1.9 Lakh Key Hurdle For India

MCX Silver was trading higher by Rs 4,116, or 1.51%, at 8:24 pm IST on May 25, 2026. Gold prices also remained firm, gaining Rs 546, or 0.34%, during the session.

The rally in precious metals comes as easing oil prices improved sentiment for bullion, while investors continued to monitor global economic signals, US rate outlook and dollar movement for further cues.

Crude benchmark Brent was trading 5.54% lower at $94.66 per barrel at 9:28 pm IST, whereas the West Taxes Intermediate futures were trading 6% lower at $90.9.

In the US spot market, gold was trading 1.37% higher at $4,571.05 an ounce, whereas silver was trading 3% higher at $77.8.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.