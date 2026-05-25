Bakra Eid (Eid Al-Adha) 2026 On May 27 Or 28? Check State-Wise Revised Eid Holiday Dates After Moon Sighting

Confusion prevails over the Bakrid holiday date after several states confirmed Eid al-Adha will be observed on May 28 following the crescent moon sighting, marking the beginning of Zil Hijja on May 18.

Also known as Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, the festival is observed on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Zil Hijja. Several Muslim organisations, including Imarat-e-Sharia Hind, along with clerics from Delhi's Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Mosque, announced that celebrations would begin on May 28, instead of the previously expected May 27.

Bakrid 2026: Centre Revises Holiday Notification

Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued a revised notification stating all Central Government administrative offices in Delhi and New Delhi will remain closed on May 28 on account of Id-ul-Zuha. Earlier, the holiday had been listed for May 27.

The Supreme Court also altered its working schedule. According to a circular, the court and registry will function normally on May 27, while matters listed for May 28 will now be heard a day earlier.

Bakrid 2026: West Bengal, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh Shift Holiday

The West Bengal government revised its public holiday calendar and declared May 28 as the official holiday for Bakrid. The state withdrew the previously scheduled holidays on May 26 and 27 and declared both dates as regular working days.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also shifted the holiday after religious bodies confirmed that the Dhul-Hijjah moon had not been sighted earlier. In Andhra Pradesh, authorities also rescheduled Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations that were slated for May 28.

Bakrid 2026: Kerala Announces Two-Day Holiday

The Kerala government declared both May 27 and May 28 as public holidays for Bakrid. The order applies to government offices, educational institutions, public sector undertakings and organisations covered under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Bakrid 2026: Jammu And Kashmir To Observe Bakrid on May 27

Unlike several other states, Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate Bakrid on May 27. Local clerics in Kashmir confirmed that the crescent moon had been sighted on May 17, which makes May 18 the first day of Zil Hajj in the region.

Due to this local moon-sighting practice, Eid al-Adha in Jammu and Kashmir will coincide with celebrations in Saudi Arabia and several West Asian nations.

Bakrid 2026: States with Holiday on May 27: Jammu and Kashmir

Bakrid 2026: States with Holiday on May 27 and 28: Uttar Pradesh, Kerala

Bakrid 2026: States with Holiday on May 28: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal.

ALSO READ: SSC Prepones Constable (GD) Examination 2026 Due To Revised Bakrid Holiday

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