Dividend Alert: ITC Ends Two-Year Miss Streak; Check Record, Payout Details

ITC Ltd., declared a final dividend of Rs 8 per share on Thursday, amid the announcement of the financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, meeting Bloomberg analyst's estimates of Rs 8.02 per share.

The record date for determining the elgibility of shareholders is May 27, as per the firm's exchange filing. The dividend amount will be disbursed to the respective stakeholders between July 24 to July 29.

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The company will be a paying a total dividend amount of Rs 14.50 per share, as it had announced an interim divided of Rs 6.50 in January.The FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) firm had missed analysts' estimates for the past two years, breaking this streak with its latest dividend announcement.

ITC had paid a total dividend of Rs 14.35 per share in FY25, marginally below Bloomberg estimates of Rs 14.53 per share. In FY24, the company paid Rs 13.75 per share against estimates of Rs 14.81 per share.

ITC Q4FY26 Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 4.9% at Rs 5,113 crore versus Rs 4,875 crore

Revenue down 7% at Rs 16,050 crore versus Rs 17,249 crore

EBITDA up 7.3% at Rs 6,425 crore versus Rs 5,987 crore

EBITDA Margin at 40.03% versus 34.7% YoY

The company's net profit was up 5% year-on-year to Rs 5,113 crore, compared to Rs 4,875 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue down 7% year-on-year to Rs 16,050 crore from the previous fiscal's Rs 17,249 crore. The firm's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 7% year-on-year to Rs 6,425 crore from Rs 5,987 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda margin expanded to 40.03% from the previous year's 34.7%.

Share price of ITC Ltd. was up 0.03% to Rs 308.05 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.02% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

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