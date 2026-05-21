Govt Preps Emergency Plan To Tackle Record-High Surge In Electricity Demand

As intense heatwave conditions continue to push electricity consumption to record levels across the country, the Centre has prepared an emergency contingency plan to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the peak summer months.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Power informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy that all power plants across the country will remain operational through June and July, while no generating unit will be allowed to undergo maintenance during this critical period.

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According to officials, the move is expected to create an additional surplus supply of nearly 15,000 MW to meet the anticipated spike in consumption.

The government has projected that peak power demand could touch 283 GW in July as soaring temperatures continue to drive heavy use of air-conditioners, coolers and other electrical appliances.

Officials also told the panel that power companies currently possess coal reserves sufficient for 18 days, with nearly 49 million tonnes of coal available in stock.

As part of load management measures, it has also been decided that hydroelectric power plants will not be operated during daytime hours so that reserves can be utilised during evening peak demand.

The developments come as India's peak power demand touched a record 265.44 GW on Wednesday, surpassing Tuesday's all-time high of 260.45 GW.

The Ministry of Power said the demand was “successfully met” at 1545 hours, marking the third consecutive day of record-breaking consumption.

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Earlier this week, peak demand stood at 257.37 GW on Monday before rising sharply over the next two days. The Ministry of Power had earlier projected that peak electricity demand could reach 270 GW this summer.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heatwave conditions across large parts of northwest and central India, with temperatures hovering around 45 degrees Celsius in several regions.

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