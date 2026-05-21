ITC Q4 Results: Profit Up 5% Even As Revenue Slides, Margin Expands

ITC Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 exceeding analysts' estimates after rising 5% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The FMCG major posted a bottom-line of Rs 5469.74 crore from its continuing operations, compared to Rs 4874.93 crore in the year-ago period. Analysts' on Bloomberg had estimated the company to post a profit of Rs 4,906 crore.

Revenue from operations slumped 7% to Rs 16,050 crore from Rs 17,249 crore, missing analysts' estimates of Rs 18,031 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation rose over 7% to Rs 6,425 crore from Rs 5,987 crore. Margin expanded to 40% from 34.7% in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

The company has also declared a final dividend of Rs 8 per share. To determine the eligibility of shareholders, ITC has set May 27 as the record date, according to the firm's exchange filing. The dividend amount will be disbursed to the respective stakeholders between July 24 to July 29.

ITC reported an Other Income of Rs 653 crore for the quarter, down from Rs 795 crore in the same period last year. The company's core cigarette business showed steady growth, with EBIT rising 7% year-on-year to reach Rs 5,488 crore. However, the agri-business segment faced headwinds, as revenue declined by 16% year-on-year to stand at Rs 3,075 crore.

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ITC Q4FY26 (YoY)

Net Profit up 4.9% at Rs 5,113 crore versus Rs 4,875 crore

Revenue down 7% at Rs 16,050 crore versus Rs 17,249 crore

EBITDA up 7.3% at Rs 6,425 crore versus Rs 5,987 crore

EBITDA Margin at 40.03% versus 34.7% YoY

ITC Share Price

Shares of ITC ended 0.16% higher at Rs 308.05 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 0.02% decline in the benchmark Nifty index.

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