Tamil Nadu Gets Dedicated Ministry For Artificial Intelligence As Vijay Expands Cabinet

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has officially approved the revised allocation of portfolios and designations for the state's newly inducted ministers. The administrative restructuring follows the formal recommendations submitted by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

Governor Arlekar administered the oaths of office and secrecy during a ceremony held in Chennai, officially expanding the state's Council of Ministers to its full strength of 33 members.

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The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office (CMO) released the first official group photograph of the newly expanded state cabinet on social media platform “Today (21.5.2026), at the Ministers' Swearing-in Ceremony held at the People's Mansion in Guindy, Chennai, a group photograph of the new cabinet led by the Honorable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru. S. Joseph Vijay, along with the Honorable Tamil Nadu Governor Thiru. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. #CMJosephVijay,” it stated.

The Indian National Congress (INC) has returned to power in Tamil Nadu after 59 years, since 1967. This follows the April assembly elections in which actor-turned-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) became the largest party with 108 seats. After the elections, Congress and Left parties, previously allied with DMK, supported TVK to form the government.

The new 33-member Tamil Nadu cabinet focuses on social inclusion by including seven Dalit ministers in key positions. Out of 23 new ministers sworn in at Raj Bhavan, 21 are from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), while the remaining two posts have been given to its ally, the INC.

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The newly formed Tamil Nadu government has kept two cabinet posts vacant for the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), with both parties expected to join in the next phase of expansion, TVK sources told ThePrint .

The VCK has already sent a formal letter expressing its willingness to join the cabinet, while the IUML is expected to take a final decision on Thursday afternoon.

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