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Mamaearth Q4 Results: Honasa Consumer Posts Nearly 3x Rise In Profit, Declares Final Dividend

Mama Earth's net profit was at Rs 24.9 crore in the year-ago period.

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Mamaearth Q4 Results: Honasa Consumer Posts Nearly 3x Rise In Profit, Declares Final Dividend
Honasa Consumer will pay a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/ AI-Generated

Mama Earth's parent company Honasa Consumers Ltd. saw a threefold increase in net profit to Rs 69 crore, as per its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26, as per an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The firm's net profit was at Rs 24.9 crore in the year-ago period. The company will pay a final dividend of Rs 3 per share. The dividend will be paid withn 30 days of the upcoming annual general meeting.

The company's revenue was up 23% year-on-year to Rs 657 crore compared to Rs 533.6 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was at Rs 77.2 crore compared to Rs 27 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda margin widened to 11.7% from 5.1%.

Honasa Consumer Q4FY26 Highlights (YoY)

  • Net Profit At Rs. 69.2 crore Vs Rs. 24.9 crore 
  • Revenue Up 23.1% At Rs. 657.1 crore Vs Rs. 533.6 crore
  • Ebitda At Rs. 77.2 crore Vs Rs. 27 crore 
  • Ebitda Margin At 11.7% Vs 5.1% 

The company saw its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 682 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, growing 28% on a year-on-year basis, along with highest-ever Ebitda of Rs 77 crore, as per the firm's press release. It also saw its highest ever profit after tax for the same quarter at Rs 69 crore, more than doubling on a year-on-year basis.

Share price of Honasa Consumer increased 1.05% to Rs 360.50 at the end of the day's trade, compared to 0.02% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

ALSO READ: Q4 Results Live Updates: ITC Profit Beats Estimates; WeWork Numbers Surge

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