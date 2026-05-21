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Q4 Results Live Updates: Mamaearth Profit Nearly Triples; Nykaa Profit Surges Fourfold; ITC Profit Rises 5%

LIC, ITC, LG Electronics India, GAIL India, Nykaa and JSW Cement among companies to report earnings today.

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Q4 Results Live Updates: Mamaearth Profit Nearly Triples; Nykaa Profit Surges Fourfold; ITC Profit Rises 5%
4 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season.

More than 170 companies are set to announce their March-quarter results today, with key names including LIC, ITC, LG Electronics India, GAIL India, Nykaa and JSW Cement in focus.

Stay tuned for live updates and key earnings highlights through the day.

May 21, 2026 16:51 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Mamaearth Bottom-Line Surges 3X, Margins Widen

Honasa Consumer Q4 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
  • Net Profit Up 177.9% At Rs. 69.2 crore Vs Rs. 24.9 crore
  • Revenue Up 23.1% At Rs. 657.1 crore Vs Rs. 533.6 crore
  • Ebitda Up 185.9% At Rs. 77.2 crore Vs Rs. 27 crore
  • Ebitda Margin At 11.7% Vs 5.1%

Note: To pay final dividend of Rs. 3/share.

May 21, 2026 16:30 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: GMM Pfaudler Swings To Profit

GMM Pfaudler Q4 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit At Rs. 17.2 crore Vs Loss Of Rs. 27 crore
Revenue Up 17% At Rs. 944 crore Vs Rs. 807 crore
Ebitda Down 9.8% At Rs. 75.1 crore Vs Rs. 83.2 crore
Ebitda Margin At 8% Vs 10.3%

Segment Performance & Special Items
Beauty Revenue Up 27% At Rs. 2,410 crore YoY
Fashion Revenue Up 40% At Rs. 225 crore Vs Rs. 161 crore
Saw One-Time Cost Of Rs. 9 crore Vs Rs. 47.6 crore In Q4 FY25

Note: Appoints Gregory Gelhaus as Group CEO & appoints Ankit Nayyar as Deputy CFO.

May 21, 2026 16:24 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Nykaa Net Profit Quadruples

Nykaa Q4 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Net Profit Up 286.2% At Rs. 78.4 crore Vs Rs. 20.3 crore
Revenue Up 28.4% At Rs. 2,648 crore Vs Rs. 2,062 crore
Ebitda Up 67.2% At Rs. 223 crore Vs Rs. 133 crore
Ebitda Margin At 8.4% Vs 6.5%

Vs Estimates
Net Profit At Rs. 78 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs. 67 crore
Revenue At Rs. 2,648 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs. 2,609 crore
Ebitda At Rs. 223 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs. 207 crore
Ebitda Margin At 8.4% Vs Estimate Of 7.9%

May 21, 2026 16:23 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Rashtriya Chemicals Net Profit Surges

Rashtriya Chemicals Q4 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit At Rs. 186.7 crore Vs Rs. 72.5 crore
  • Revenue Up 49.6% At Rs. 5,581 crore Vs Rs. 3,730 crore
  • Ebitda Up 81.6% At Rs. 324 crore Vs Rs. 178 crore
  • Ebitda Margin At 5.8% Vs 4.8%

May 21, 2026 15:49 (IST)
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Juniper Hotels Q4FY26 (Cons)

Juniper Hotels Q4FY26 (Cons)

  • Net Profit down 8.3% at Rs 50.4 crore versus Rs 55 crore YoY
  • Revenue up 8.6% at Rs 301 crore versus Rs 278 crore YoY
  • EBITDA up 13.7% at Rs 133 crore versus Rs 117 crore YoY
  • EBITDA Margin at 44% versus 42.1% YoY

Other Updates

  • To acquire 100% stake in Juniper Hospitality Assets
  • Reappoints Arun Kumar Saraf as Chairman and Managing Director
May 21, 2026 15:44 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: ITC Dividend

  • ITC announced a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share.
  • This is in addition to the Rs 6.5 per share interim dividend announced in January.
  • Total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 14.5 per equity share.  
May 21, 2026 16:10 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: ITC Profit Up 5%

ITC Q4FY26 (YoY)
  • Revenue down 7.3% to Rs 16,050.47 crore versus Rs 17,248.70 crore
  • Net Profit up 5% to Rs 5,113.36 crore versus Rs 4,874.93 crore
  • EBITDA up 7% to Rs 6,425.95 crore versus Rs 5,986.65 crore
  • EBITDA Margin at 40.0% versus 34.7% YoY
May 21, 2026 15:28 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: ITC Cigarette EBIT Up 7%

ITC Q4FY26

  • Other Income at Rs 653 crore versus Rs 795 crore YoY
  • Cigarette business EBIT up 7% at Rs 5,488 crore YoY
  • Agri business revenue down 16% at Rs 3,075 crore YoY

May 21, 2026 15:28 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: ITC Profit Above Estimates

ITC Q4FY26

  • Net Profit at Rs 5,113 crore versus estimate of Rs 4,906 crore
  • Revenue at Rs 16,051 crore versus estimate of Rs 18,031 crore
  • EBITDA at Rs 6,426 crore versus estimate of Rs 5,997 crore
  • EBITDA Margin at 40% versus estimate of 33.2%

May 21, 2026 15:14 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Nucleus Software Profit 67%

Nucleus Software Q4FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

  • Net Profit up 67.1% at Rs 34.6 crore versus Rs 20.7 crore
  • Revenue up 2.3% at Rs 225 crore versus Rs 220 crore
  • EBIT up 4.5% at Rs 30.2 crore versus Rs 28.9 crore
  • EBIT Margin at 13.4% versus 13.1%

Other Updates

  • Final dividend of Rs 12.50 per share

May 21, 2026 15:04 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Igarashi Motors Revenue Surges 19%

Igarashi Motors Q4FY26

Net Profit down 48.4% at Rs 1.6 crore versus Rs 3.1 crore YoY
Revenue up 19% at Rs 226 crore versus Rs 190 crore YoY
EBITDA down 3.5% at Rs 19.3 crore versus Rs 20 crore YoY
EBITDA Margin at 8.5% versus 10.5% YoY

May 21, 2026 15:00 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Century Enka Profit Grows Multifold

Century Enka Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit at Rs 39.4 crore versus Rs 6.8 crore YoY
Revenue up 8.9% at Rs 483.5 crore versus Rs 444 crore YoY
EBITDA at Rs 55.4 crore versus Rs 8.6 crore YoY
EBITDA Margin at 11.5% versus 2% YoY

May 21, 2026 14:45 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Navneet Education Profit Falls 78%

Navneet Education Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)
  • Net Profit down 77.9% at Rs 38 crore versus Rs 172 crore YoY
  • Revenue up 72% at Rs 430 crore versus Rs 250 crore YoY
  • EBITDA at Rs 53 crore versus EBITDA loss of Rs 8 crore YoY
  • EBITDA Margin at 12.32%
May 21, 2026 14:23 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Sandhar Tech Profit Surges 50%

Sandhar Tech Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 49.8% at Rs 63.8 crore versus Rs 42.6 crore YoY
Revenue up 28.9% at Rs 1,307 crore versus Rs 1,014 crore YoY
EBITDA up 24.2% at Rs 129 crore versus Rs 104 crore YoY
EBITDA Margin at 9.8% versus 10.2% YoY

Other Updates

Other Income at Rs 15.9 crore versus Rs 5.3 crore YoY
Final dividend of Rs 4 per share

May 21, 2026 13:58 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Emami Profit Drops 11.7%

Emami Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit down 11.7% at Rs 143 crore versus Rs 162 crore 
  • Revenue down 3.9% at Rs 925 crore versus Rs 963 crore 
  • EBITDA down 14.9% at Rs 187 crore versus Rs 219 crore 
  • EBITDA Margin at 20.2% versus 22.8% 

Other Updates

  • Tax expense at Rs 20.9 crore versus Rs 31.5 crore YoY

May 21, 2026 13:55 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: RateGain Travel Profit Up 27.7%

RateGain Travel Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit up 27.7% at Rs 70 crore versus Rs 54.8 crore 
  • Revenue at Rs 716 crore versus Rs 261 crore
  • EBITDA at Rs 148 crore versus Rs 60.7 crore 
  • EBITDA Margin at 20.7% versus 23.3% 
May 21, 2026 13:53 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Page Industries Profit Up 9%, Dividend Declared

Page Industries Q4FY26 (YoY)

  • Net Profit up 9% at Rs 179 crore versus Rs 164 crore
  • Revenue up 14.1% at Rs 1,253 crore versus Rs 1,098 crore 
  • EBITDA up 11.1% at Rs 261 crore versus Rs 235 crore 
  • EBITDA Margin at 20.8% versus 21.4% 

Other Updates

  • Interim dividend of Rs 150 per share
May 21, 2026 13:20 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: RPSG Ventures Loss Widens

RPSG Ventures Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Net Loss at Rs 57.5 crore versus loss of Rs 13.1 crore YoY
Revenue up 15.2% at Rs 2,927 crore versus Rs 2,541 crore YoY
EBITDA up 10.2% at Rs 368 crore versus Rs 334 crore YoY
EBITDA Margin at 12.6% versus 13.1% YoY

May 21, 2026 13:17 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: WeWork Profit Surges

WeWork India Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue up 29% at Rs 696 crore versus Rs 539 crore YoY
  • EBITDA up 30.7% at Rs 450 crore versus Rs 344 crore YoY
  • EBITDA Margin at 64.7% versus 63.8% YoY
  • Net Profit up 79.5% at Rs 65.5 crore versus Rs 36.5 crore YoY

May 21, 2026 13:10 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Coffee Profit Surges 57%

Vintage Coffee Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit up 34.6% at Rs 21 crore versus Rs 15.6 crore YoY
  • Revenue up 57.3% at Rs 165 crore versus Rs 105 crore YoY
  • EBITDA up 58% at Rs 30.5 crore versus Rs 19.3 crore YoY
  • EBITDA Margin at 18.5% versus 18.4% YoY

May 21, 2026 12:51 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Honasa Preview

Honasa Consumer, which owns the Mamaearth brand, may report revenue of Rs 623 crore for the quarter. EBITDA is estimated at Rs 62.45 crore, while profit may come in at Rs 47.64 crore.

May 21, 2026 12:03 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Dee Development Profit Falls

DEE Development Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue up 26.3% at Rs 362 crore versus Rs 286 crore YoY
  • EBITDA flat at Rs 63.7 crore YoY
  • EBITDA Margin at 17.6% versus 22.2% YoY
  • Net Profit down 12.5% at Rs 28 crore versus Rs 32 crore YoY

May 21, 2026 12:03 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: JSW Cement Profit Rises Multifold

JSW Cement Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit at Rs 371 crore versus Rs 34 crore YoY
  • Revenue up 10.9% at Rs 1,895 crore versus Rs 1,709 crore YoY
  • EBITDA up 52.5% at Rs 365 crore versus Rs 240 crore YoY
  • EBITDA Margin at 19.3% versus 14% YoY

May 21, 2026 11:40 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: ITC Preview

What to expect?

  • Volumes might see some pressure due to price hikes
  • Cigarette revenue to see decline in low single digit
  • FMCG to see early double digit growth
  • Agri business might get impacted due to supply chain disruption
  • Paper to grow in low single digits
  • Improvement in FMCG business – to benefit from GST cuts
  • Margins might contract due to tobacco leaf inflation

 

Key things to watch

  • Price hikes and volume growth for cigarette business
  • FMCG margin trajectory and rural consumption recovery

May 21, 2026 11:40 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: ITC Preview

ITC is the big earnings expected today.

The company is expected to report standalone revenue of Rs 18,032 crore for Q4FY26, while Ebitda is likely to come in at Rs 5,997 crore with margins at 33%. Profit is estimated at Rs 4,906 crore.

May 21, 2026 11:28 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Hello And Welcome

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s Q4FY26 earnings liveblog.

More than 170 companies, including LIC, ITC, Nykaa and GAIL India, are set to announce their March-quarter results today.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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Q4 Results Live Updates: Mamaearth Profit Nearly Triples; Nykaa Profit Surges Fourfold; ITC Profit Rises 5%

Q4 Results Live Updates: Mamaearth Profit Nearly Triples; Nykaa Profit Surges Fourfold; ITC Profit Rises 5%

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