Q4 Results Live Updates: Mamaearth Profit Nearly Triples; Nykaa Profit Surges Fourfold; ITC Profit Rises 5%

GMM Pfaudler Q4 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Net Profit At Rs. 17.2 crore Vs Loss Of Rs. 27 crore
Revenue Up 17% At Rs. 944 crore Vs Rs. 807 crore
Ebitda Down 9.8% At Rs. 75.1 crore Vs Rs. 83.2 crore
Ebitda Margin At 8% Vs 10.3%
Segment Performance & Special Items
Beauty Revenue Up 27% At Rs. 2,410 crore YoY
Fashion Revenue Up 40% At Rs. 225 crore Vs Rs. 161 crore
Saw One-Time Cost Of Rs. 9 crore Vs Rs. 47.6 crore In Q4 FY25
Note: Appoints Gregory Gelhaus as Group CEO & appoints Ankit Nayyar as Deputy CFO.