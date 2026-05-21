Injectables Cannot Be Labelled As 'Cosmetics', CDSCO Clarifies — Here's What Is Permitted

India's drug regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has issued an advisory detailing on the goods that fall under the category of 'cosmetics', while warning against injectable products labelled as cosmetics.



The clarification comes as GLP-1 drugs, the prescription medications used to manage type 2 diabetes and obesity are increasingly used as injections for cosmetic purposes globally, and similar trends are expected to emerge domestically, according to reports.

What is cosmetic?

Citing Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, CDSCO described cosmetics as any article intended to be rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed on to the human body or any part for cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness, or altering the appearance, and includes any article intended for use as a component of cosmetic. The manufacture and import of cosmetics for sale and distribution is regulated under the provisions specified under the Cosmetics Rules, 2020.

The regulator confirmed that the products supplied in form of injectable preparation do not fall under the definition of cosmetics. No cosmetic is permitted to be used as injection by consumer, professionals and aesthetic clinics. Cosmetics are only intended to be rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed to human body.

ALSO READ: GLP-1 Drugs: Government Issues Advisory, Lists Benefits; Severe And Rare Side Effects Amid Weight-Loss Hype

Additionally, no cosmetic may claim to convey any idea which is false or misleading to the intending user of cosmetics and no person shall alter, obliterate or deface any inscription or mark made or recorded by the manufacturer on the container, label or wrapper of any cosmetic.

Cosmetics are only allowed to be supplied for its intended use as defined in the definition and cannot to be used in treatment by professionals or individuals.

Further, CDCSO has urged consumers to report any violations to the regulator or state licensing authority.

ALSO READ: "Billion-Dollar Market by 2030": High Stakes Of India's GLP-1 Revolution As Semaglutide Patent Expires

The advisory has been issued a time when weight loss injectables are reportedly being used for cosmetic purposes. According to a report by Reuters, brides and grooms looking to shed pounds before the big day have become the latest consumer target for weight-loss drugs in India. Several clinics are allegedly offering weight-loss injections as part of “pre-wedding” transformation packages, which is typically focused on skin treatments and hairstyle makeovers.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.