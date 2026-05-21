iQOO 15T Launched With Gaming-Centric Display, Massive 8,000mAh Battery — Full Specs, Features, Price

The iQOO 15T has been officially released in China as the latest addition to the brand's flagship series. The mid-range gaming smartphone is positioned below the top-tier iQOO 15 Ultra and the standard iQOO 15. The device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Monster Edition processor and comes powered by a massive 8,000mAh battery. Headlining its dual rear camera array is a 200MP primary sensor, while on the display front, it has a big 6.82-inch Amoled panel and a high refresh rate ideal for gaming enthusiasts.

iQOO 15T Specs And Features

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Monster Edition chipset, which iQOO claims is making its global debut in the iQOO 15T, is at the heart of the device. Handling the graphics-heavy tasks is a Q3 supercomputing chip. The smartphone comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage and runs on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16.

Justifying the iQOO 15T's gaming-centric credentials is a large 6.82-inch 2K LTPO Amoled display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, which makes for immersive and smooth gameplay. For uninterrupted usage, it comes equipped with a huge 8,000mAh battery that supports 100W fast wired charging. It also includes a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

For photography, the iQOO 15T offers a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 200MP primary sensor with CIPA 4.5-level stabilisation and 4x lossless zoom (as claimed by the company), paired with a 50MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it has a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

The device supports dual-SIM functionality and offers a range of connectivity options, including 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and multiple satellite navigation systems.

iQOO 15T Price And Availability

In China, the iQOO 15T starts at CNY 4,099 (approximately Rs 58,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Higher configurations are priced as follows: 12GB + 512GB at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs 64,000), 16GB + 256GB at CNY 4,799 (around Rs 68,000), 16GB + 512GB at CNY 5,199 (about Rs 74,000), and the top 16GB + 1TB model at CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs 85,000). It is available in Qingyun, Track Edition, and Legend Edition colour options.

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