Drishyam 3 Reviews: Netizens Impressed With Mohanlal's Powerhouse Performance, 'Peak Interval'

Mohanlal's much-awaited film 'Drishyam 3' hit theatres on Thursday, coinciding with the superstar's birthday. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the third instalment in the iconic franchise has opened to a mixed-to-positive response, with many praising Mohanlal's powerful performance while some criticising the pace.
Drishyam 3 X Reviews
The film, which was released in multiple languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, has generated significant discussion online. While long-time fans of the Drishyam series are celebrating the return of Mohanlal as Georgekutty, others feel the third part struggles to match the brilliance of the first two films.
Here are some of the early reactions on X:
A user excitedly shared, "Massive film! Jeethu Joseph's writing + direction is on another level, along with Lalettan's insane performance...!!The climax twist was really fire! Liked it more than the second part. Absolutely brilliant theatre experience...!"
#Drishyam3 ????— Aadhil_Raghav (@Aadhilraghav123) May 21, 2026
ഗംഭീര പടം ജീത്തു ജോസഫിന്റെ റൈറ്റിങ് + മേക്കിങ് വൻ ലെവൽ ഒപ്പം ലാലേട്ടന്റെ അസാധ്യ പെർഫോമൻസ്...!! ????????
ക്ലൈമാക്സ് ട്വിസ്റ്റ് ശരിക്കും കത്തിച്ചു സെക്കന്റ് പാർട്ടിനേക്കാൾ ഇഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടു ഗംഭീര തിയേറ്റർ എക്സ്പീരിയൻസ്...!! ????????
Highly Satisfied ????????
Rating: 4/5 pic.twitter.com/rmigDLsacD
ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Gets Clearance With U/A 16+ Rating; Only Minor Changes Made
Another user credited Jeethu Joseph as they wrote, "#Drishyam3 People clapping in theatres when Jeethu Joseph's name appeared in the credits. That's all you need to know about Drishyam 3."
#Drishyam3 People clapping in theatres when Jeethu Joseph's name appeared in the credits.— Rohith R (@iamRRN) May 21, 2026
That's all you need to know about Drishyam 3. ????
Continuing the praise, a user commented, "#Drishyam3 - REVIEW !!!! That theatre-shaking moment. Peak interval.. Peak Climax. Theatre exploded like a volcano !! Jeethu Joseph, what a Man. Nothing to say about that man Lalettan in God mode."
#Drishyam3 - REVIEW !!!!— Sandeep SB (@Sandeepofficll) May 21, 2026
That theatre shaking Moment????????????????
Peak interval.. Peak Climax????????
Theatre exploded like a volcano !!
Jeethu Joseph what a Man????
Nothing to say about that man Lalettan in God mode????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/YH5GDRQkmd
While not all viewers were satisfied, a section of users wrote, "Flop. .Felt like it was struggling to have a boring twist."
ഫ്ലോപ്പ്. .ബോറിങ് ട്വിസ്റ്റ് ഉണ്ടാകാൻ വേണ്ടി കഷ്ടപ്പെടുന്ന പോലെ തോന്നി. ...#Drishyam3— Priya Nair (@kingbinsalu) May 21, 2026
"#Drishyam3. Just made for making some money. End up completely destroying a classic franchise of the Malayalam industry. Highly disappointed," shared another user.
#Drishyam3— dhanu (@dhanuxwin11) May 21, 2026
Just made for making some money.
End up completely destroying a classic franchise of malayalam industry.
Highly disappointed
However, defending the third part, a user wrote, "Drishyam 3 was great !! IDK whats ur problem? For a movie like this, how much you will expect from a third installment?"
Drishyam 3 was great !!— Mid???? (@midhun1511) May 21, 2026
IDK whats ur problem?
for a movie like this, how much you will expect from a third installment ?
ithintathunn ennatha kittunne ??
"#Drishyam3 What a film!! Probably the best 3rd part film in a very long time! Jeethu joseph you beauty. Mohanlal setting the standard high! Mark my words, industry hit loading," commented a user.
#Drishyam3 What a film!! Probably the best 3rd part film in a very long time! Jeethu joseph you beauty. Mohanlal setting the standarda high! Mark my words industry hit loading. ????????— Rohith R (@iamRRN) May 21, 2026
Another user shared, "Was not having any expectations, so loved it. Weakest in the D trilogy! But though will make wonders in Box office!. "
Drishyam 3 .— Amien Sajeed (@AmienSajeed) May 21, 2026
Was not having any expectations so loved it . Lalettan was ???? . Weakest in the D trilogy! But though will make wonders in Box office!. ???? #Drishyam #Mohanlal #D3
Check out some more early reactions to Drishyam 3 on X:
Drishyam 3 is once again brilliantly made by Jeethu Joseph. Similar to previous parts, 1st half and the initial 20 mins of 2nd half is taken for setting up.— Indraneel Binu (@BinuIndraneel) May 21, 2026
From there on the tension is built brick by brick, and the pay off works well.
Satisfying climax.
L????????
The real flaw of Drishyam 3 is that the writing couldn't salvage Jeethu's flat, uninspired visual execution. I held out hope for a redemptive third act, but it ultimately fizzles out into a completely forgettable farewell to Georgekutty!— Veekay (@whyShagAjith) May 21, 2026
Wasted#Drishyam3
#Drishyam3 felt an okayish one for me personally. Film moves slowly resulting in a bit lag at somepoints. A dramatic movie runs on emotions. #Mohanlal was fantastic throughout????. My Rating 3.5/5. 100 and 150 crores will be easily done for sure????. #trending pic.twitter.com/RVlVrROs7a— Sreeraj Rajasekhar (@Sreeraj959) May 21, 2026
ALSO READ: 'Whose Side Would You Take?': Jeethu Joseph Reveals Real-Life Story Behind Drishyam; Admits 'Mistake'
Overall, the early reactions on X so far lean towards positive reviews, with most viewers calling it a hit, even if it doesn't surpass the first two films. The strong performance of Mohanlal and the emotional family drama are being widely appreciated.
However, these are just the initial reactions on X. With the day still unfolding and word-of-mouth gaining momentum, the final reviews could shift in the coming hours.
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