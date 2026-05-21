Drishyam 3 Reviews: Netizens Impressed With Mohanlal's Powerhouse Performance, 'Peak Interval'

Mohanlal's much-awaited film 'Drishyam 3' hit theatres on Thursday, coinciding with the superstar's birthday. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the third instalment in the iconic franchise has opened to a mixed-to-positive response, with many praising Mohanlal's powerful performance while some criticising the pace.

Drishyam 3 X Reviews

The film, which was released in multiple languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, has generated significant discussion online. While long-time fans of the Drishyam series are celebrating the return of Mohanlal as Georgekutty, others feel the third part struggles to match the brilliance of the first two films.

Here are some of the early reactions on X:

A user excitedly shared, "Massive film! Jeethu Joseph's writing + direction is on another level, along with Lalettan's insane performance...!!The climax twist was really fire! Liked it more than the second part. Absolutely brilliant theatre experience...!"

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Another user credited Jeethu Joseph as they wrote, "#Drishyam3 People clapping in theatres when Jeethu Joseph's name appeared in the credits. That's all you need to know about Drishyam 3."

Continuing the praise, a user commented, "#Drishyam3 - REVIEW !!!! That theatre-shaking moment. Peak interval.. Peak Climax. Theatre exploded like a volcano !! Jeethu Joseph, what a Man. Nothing to say about that man Lalettan in God mode."

While not all viewers were satisfied, a section of users wrote, "Flop. .Felt like it was struggling to have a boring twist."

"#Drishyam3. Just made for making some money. End up completely destroying a classic franchise of the Malayalam industry. Highly disappointed," shared another user.

However, defending the third part, a user wrote, "Drishyam 3 was great !! IDK whats ur problem? For a movie like this, how much you will expect from a third installment?"

"#Drishyam3 What a film!! Probably the best 3rd part film in a very long time! Jeethu joseph you beauty. Mohanlal setting the standard high! Mark my words, industry hit loading," commented a user.

Another user shared, "Was not having any expectations, so loved it. Weakest in the D trilogy! But though will make wonders in Box office!. "

Check out some more early reactions to Drishyam 3 on X:

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Overall, the early reactions on X so far lean towards positive reviews, with most viewers calling it a hit, even if it doesn't surpass the first two films. The strong performance of Mohanlal and the emotional family drama are being widely appreciated.

However, these are just the initial reactions on X. With the day still unfolding and word-of-mouth gaining momentum, the final reviews could shift in the coming hours.

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