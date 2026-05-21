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WeWork Shares Rally 11% As Q4 Profit Jumps 80%, Revenue Advances

WeWork India shares advanced 11.13% to Rs 541 apiece after Q4 profit jump.

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WeWork Shares Rally 11% As Q4 Profit Jumps 80%, Revenue Advances
Image credit: Bloomberg News

Shares of WeWork India Management jumped 11% after the announcement of fourth quarter results for the fiscal year 2025, reporting a 79.5% surge in net profit.

WeWork India shares advanced 11.13% to Rs 541 apiece. The scrip was trading 6.65% higher at 1:23 pm, while benchmark Nifty 50 was 0.06% down.

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In Q4FY26, the company's net profit stood at  Rs 65.5 crore against Rs 36.5 crore in the same quarter previous year. Revenue rose 29% to Rs 696 crore in the January to March quarter of FY26 from Rs 539 crore in corresponding period last year.

In terms of operations, EBITDA  stood at Rs 450 crore, a 30.7% surge in the quarter under review against Rs 344 crore on an year on year basis. 
 

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