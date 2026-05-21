Tamil Nadu Ministers List: Vijay Expands Cabinet, 23 Including Two Congress MLAs Take Oath

Tamil Nadu is set for a major political development as the TVK-led government under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has expanded its cabinet to 33 portfolios, inducting 23 more legislators as ministers, with Congress formally joining the state ministry after nearly six decades.

The cabinet expansion, held in Chennai, includes the induction of 19 MLAs from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The swearing-in ceremony was conducted at Lok Bhavan in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The ruling TVK has extended an open invitation to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League to join the state cabinet.

"We invite VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan to be part of the Council of Ministers. This is the wish of the Chief Minister as well. Similarly, the IUML should also join the Council of Ministers. We have conveyed our invitation to the IUML leaders," The Hindu quoted Minister for Public Works Aadhav Arjuna as saying.

ALSO READ: Vijay's TVK Rejects Speculation Of CPM Withdrawal As AIADMK Rebels Back Joseph Vijay Government

Reacting to the development, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, “In every state we share power, but Tamil Nadu was the only state where we worked for others' victories while remaining outside the government after the elections. The cabinet expansion will help because being in power always helps us expand our influence and regain lost ground. We are very hopeful that the Congress party, our ministers, and party cadres will work towards regaining the people's trust in Tamil Nadu.”

As directed by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, S. Rajesh Kumar from Killiyoor and P. Viswanathan from Melur will be sworn in as cabinet ministers. Rajesh Kumar is expected to handle the Tourism department, while Viswanathan is likely to be given the Higher Education portfolio, as Congress takes key roles in the coalition government, as per the media reports. Here is the full Tamil Nadu Cabinet List, shared by ABP.

Srinath (214 Thoothukudi Assembly Constituency)

Kamali. S (112 Avinashi Assembly Constituency)

C. Vijayalakshmi (97 Kumarapalayam Assembly Constituency)

R.V. Ranjithkumar (37 Kancheepuram Assembly Constituency)

Vinoth (171 Kumbakonam Assembly Constituency)

Rajeev (210 Thiruvadanai Assembly Constituency)

B. Rajkumar (155 Cuddalore Assembly Constituency)

V. Gandhiraj (38 Arakkonam Assembly Constituency)

Mathan Raja. P (217 Ottapidaram Assembly Constituency)

Jegadeshwari. K (202 Rajapalayam Assembly Constituency)

Rajesh Kumar. S (234 Killiyoor Assembly Constituency)

M. Vijay Balaji (98 Erode East Assembly Constituency)

Logesh Tamilselvan D (92 Rasipuram Assembly Constituency)

Vijay Tamilan Parthiban. A (90 Salem South Assembly Constituency)

Ramesh (139 Srirangam Assembly Constituency)

P. Viswanathan (188 Melur Assembly Constituency)

Kumar. R (26 Velachery Assembly Constituency)

Thennarasu. K (29 Sriperumpudhur Assembly Constituency)

V. Sampath Kumar (118 Coimbatore North Assembly Constituency)

Mohamed Farvas. J (183 Aranthangi Assembly Constituency)

D. Sarathkumar (31 Tambaram Assembly Constituency)

N. Marie Wilson (11 Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly Constituency)

Vignesh K (122 Kinathukadavu Assembly Constituency)

ALSO READ: TN Ministers List 2026: Meet The Four Women Inducted In Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Expanded Cabinet

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.