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Emami Q4 Results: Profit Falls 12%; Revenue And Margin Decline

Tax expense for the quarter stood at Rs 20.9 crore versus Rs 31.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Emami Q4 Results: Profit Falls 12%; Revenue And Margin Decline
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  • Emami Ltd reported Q4 FY26 net profit of Rs 143 crore, down 11.7% year-on-year
  • Revenue for Q4 FY26 fell 3.9% to Rs 925 crore from Rs 963 crore in prior year
  • EBITDA declined 14.9% to Rs 187 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to Rs 219 crore last year
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Emami Ltd. reported its fourth quarter numbers for the financial year ending March 26. The company reported a weak set of earnings, with net profit, revenue and operating earnings all declining on a year-on-year basis.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 143 crore for Q4 FY26, down 11.7% from Rs 162 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations fell 3.9% to Rs 925 crore from Rs 963 crore, while EBITDA declined 14.9% to Rs 187 crore from Rs 219 crore. EBITDA margins contracted to 20.2% from 22.8%, accounting for a compression of 260 basis points year-on-year.

Tax expense for the quarter stood at Rs 20.9 crore versus Rs 31.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Emami Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit down 11.7% at Rs 143 crore versus Rs 162 crore 
  • Revenue down 3.9% at Rs 925 crore versus Rs 963 crore 
  • EBITDA down 14.9% at Rs 187 crore versus Rs 219 crore 
  • EBITDA Margin at 20.2% versus 22.8% 

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