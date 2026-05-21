Kesar Mangoes, Meghalaya Pineapple, Painting: What PM Modi Gifted World Leaders During 5-Nation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully concluded a high-profile five-nation tour, wrapping up strategic diplomatic visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy. Emphasising India's rich cultural heritage and agricultural prowess, the Prime Minister utilised traditional Indian gifts to strengthen bilateral ties with global heads of state.

During his UAE visit, Prime Minister Modi gifted President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan a selection of traditional Indian items, including a Rogan Painting with the “Tree of Life” design. The rare art form from Gujarat's Kutch region is known for its detailed and colourful craftsmanship and symbolises renewal and connection, according to ANI.

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The Prime Minister also gifted the UAE President premium GI-tagged Kesar mangoes and Meghalaya pineapples. The Kesar mango, sourced from Junagadh in Gujarat, is known as the “Queen of Mangoes” for its saffron-coloured pulp and rich aroma. The Meghalaya pineapples, grown in the hilly regions of Northeast India, are valued worldwide for their high sweetness and low acidity.

PM Modi gifted Queen Máxima a pair of traditional Meenakari and Kundan earrings during his visit to the Netherlands. The jewellery showcases Rajasthan's royal heritage, blending colourful enamel work with uncut gemstones set in gold foil, highlighting India's centuries-old craftsmanship, as per a report.

Turning to Nordic diplomacy, PM Modi presented Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir with a replica of the historic ice axe used by Tenzing Norgay during the legendary first ascent of Mount Everest in 1953 alongside Sir Edmund Hillary. Meticulously crafted in steel with a polished wooden shaft, the replica honours the enduring spirit of resilience, precision, and high-altitude exploration.

Prime Minister Modi gifted a traditional Assamese Muga silk stole to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, showcasing India's handloom heritage. Known as “Golden Silk,” it originates from Assam's Brahmaputra Valley and is valued for its natural sheen and eco-friendly craftsmanship.

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The diplomatic tour focused on expanding cooperation in trade, technology, climate action, innovation, and strategic partnerships, while also showcasing India's cultural heritage through carefully selected gifts to world leaders.

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