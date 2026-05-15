PM Modi's Short Visit To UAE Yields 7 Key Outcomes — What It Means For India | Check Full List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's short official visit to the United Arab Emirates resulted in seven key agreements and investment announcements spanning energy security, defence cooperation, maritime infrastructure, artificial intelligence and capital inflows into India.

Sharing details of the outcomes on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the agreements are aimed at strengthening long-term strategic and economic cooperation between India and the UAE.

The outcomes include collaboration on strategic petroleum reserves, long-term LPG supply arrangements, a defence partnership framework, maritime infrastructure development, AI supercomputing capabilities and fresh investment commitments worth $5 billion.

Here Are The 7 Key Outcomes Of PM Modi's UAE Visit

1. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Collaboration

India's Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company signed an MoU for strategic collaboration in petroleum reserves.

The agreement explores ADNOC crude oil storage of up to 30 million barrels in India's strategic petroleum reserve facilities, including participation in Vishakhapatnam and development of reserve facilities in Chandikol, Odisha. It also includes potential crude storage in Fujairah, UAE, as part of India's reserve system.

The deal is expected to strengthen India's energy security and expand collaboration in LNG and LPG storage infrastructure.

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2. Long-Term LPG Supply Partnership

Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company entered into a strategic collaboration agreement on Liquified Petroleum Gas supplies.

The agreement seeks to explore long-term LPG supply arrangements between ADNOC Gas and IOCL, aimed at ensuring stable fuel availability and reinforcing India-UAE energy ties.

3. India-UAE Strategic Defence Partnership

India and the UAE agreed on a framework for strategic defence partnership covering defence industrial collaboration, advanced technology, training, maritime security, cyber defence and secure communications.

The framework is expected to boost interoperability, technology sharing and regional security cooperation.

4. Ship Repair Cluster At Vadinar

Cochin Shipyard Limited and Drydocks World signed an MoU to establish a ship repair cluster at Vadinar under India's Maritime Development Fund Scheme.

The project is expected to strengthen India's shipping, port and offshore fabrication ecosystem while supporting the government's Make in India initiative.

5. Maritime Skill Development Partnership

A tripartite agreement between Cochin Shipyard Limited, Drydocks World and Centre of Excellence in Maritime & Shipbuilding aims to mobilise, train and employ a skilled maritime workforce.

The partnership seeks to position India as a hub for skilled shipbuilding and ship repair professionals while advancing the Skill India mission.

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6. 8 Exaflop Supercomputing Cluster For AI Mission

India's Centre for Development of Advanced Computing and UAE-based G42 signed a term sheet to establish an 8 Exaflop supercomputing cluster.

The collaboration is expected to support India's AI Mission and significantly enhance the country's high-performance computing capabilities.

7. UAE Investment Commitments Into India

The visit also saw investment announcements totalling $5 billion.

These include:

Up to $1 billion infrastructure investment exploration between Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and National Infrastructure and Investment Fund.

A proposed $3 billion investment by Emirates NBD into RBL Bank.

A proposed $1 billion investment by International Holding Company into Sammaan Capital.

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