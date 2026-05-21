Page Industries Q4 Results: Topline Rises 14%, Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Page Industries Q4 Results: Page Industries announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26) on Thursday, May 21, reporting a rise of 9% in net profit to Rs 179 crore, compared to Rs 164 crore in the corresponding period last year. The retail innerwear brand's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY26 rose 14% to Rs 1,253 crore, compared to Rs 1,098 crore in the year-ago period. The Jockey innerwear licensee also declared an interim dividend of Rs 150 per equity share.

Commenting on the Q4 scores, V.S. Ganesh, Managing Director, Page Industries Ltd said, "We are pleased to report a strong quarter marked by healthy growth in both revenue and profitability.Our focus to continuously enrich product features and portfolio, together with high standards of consumer experience have contributed to strengthen our market position. Encouraging demand trends across all distribution channels during the quarter also supported robust volume-led revenue growth.

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Page Industries Q4 Results: Key Metrics

On the operational level, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the March quarter rose 11% to Rs 261 crore, compared to Rs 235 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA margin fell to 20.8% compared to 21.4% in the year-ago period. ''The Board of Directors at their meeting held today (i.e., May 21, 2026) has declared fourth interim dividend 2025-26 of Rs.150 per equity share. The record date fixed for the payment of interim dividend is May 27, 2026. The date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before 19 June 2026,'' said Page Industries.

On the company's business outlook post Q4, the management said, ''With positive consumer sentiments , sustained modernisation of retail and a resilient economy, we are confident of sustaining the growth momentum. While inflationary pressures on key input costs, particularly cotton, continue to persist, we are well-positioned to manage these challenges through strategic sourcing initiatives, supply chain optimisation, operational efficiencies, and calibrated pricing actions."

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The company's sales volume in Q4FY26 grew 10.8% YoY. Shares of Page Industries last traded 1.06% higher at Rs 38,680 apiece on the NSE. The stock has gained over 7% in one week, 9% on a year-to-date basis but has fallen nearly 19% in the last one year. The company commands a market cap of Rs 43,120.88 crore, according to stock exchange data.

Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of Jockey International Inc. (USA) for manufacture, distribution and marketing of the Jockey brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, UAE and Saudi Arabia. Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd. for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India. Jockey is the company's flagship brand and a market leader in the premium innerwear and leisure wear category.

Page Industries Share Price

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