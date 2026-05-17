Corporate Action This Week: Larsen & Toubro, ITC Hotels, Havells India, And More

Dividend, Stock Split, Bonus Issues This Week: The coming week brings a slew of corporate actions, with record dates lined up for companies that have declared dividends and bonus issues. Investors eyeing dividend payouts or stock-split benefits must keep a close watch on the dates to ensure eligibility.

To be eligible for dividends and bonus issues, investors should note the record date that determines the shareholder eligibility. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the payment.

The ex-date, which precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. Here's a look at the companies that declared corporate actions and have key dates coming up this week.

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Corporate Actions: Dividend, Stock Splits, Bonus Issues, Buybacks This Week:

Corporate Actions (For the week of May 18 - May 22) Security Name Purpose Ex Date Onward Technologies Ltd Buy Back of Shares 18 May 2026 Man Infraconstruction Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. 0.7200 19 May 2026 Alicon Castalloy Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. 2.0000 19 May 2026 Atishay Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. 1.0000 19 May 2026 Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. 1.0000 19 May 2026 Integra Essentia Ltd Right Issue of Equity Shares 20 May 2026 Garware Technical Fibres Ltd Buy Back of Shares 20 May 2026 Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. 11.7000 20 May 2026 IRB InvIT Fund Income Distribution (InvIT) 20 May 2026 POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust Income Distribution (InvIT) 20 May 2026 GM Breweries Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. 9.0000 21 May 2026 ITC Hotels Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. 1.0000 21 May 2026 Capital Infra Trus Income Distribution (InvIT) 22 May 2026 CMS Info Systems Ltd Buy Back of Shares 22 May 2026 Gautam Exim Ltd Stock Split From Rs.10 to Rs.5 22 May 2026 Havells India Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. 6.0000 22 May 2026 Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. 0.8000 22 May 2026 Jindal Saw Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. 2.0000 22 May 2026 Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. 1.0000 22 May 2026 Larsen & Toubro Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. 38.0000 22 May 2026 L&T Finance Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. 2.7500 22 May 2026 L&T Technology Services Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. 40.0000 22 May 2026 Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd Final Dividend 22 May 2026 Sula Vineyards Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. 2.0000 22 May 2026 Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. 7.0000 22 May 2026 Welspun Living Ltd Buy Back of Shares 22 May 2026 Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. 2.0000 22 May 2026

Key names in focus this week include infra and manufacturing giant Larsen & Toubro, which will trade ex-dividend on May 22. IT Hotels will also trade ex-date on May 21, while Havells India declared a final dividend of Rs 6 per share and will trade ex-date on May 22. CMS Info Systems and Welspun Living will declare buybacks on May 22, 2026.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment, bonus shares, or stock split. The ex-date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the corporate action. Dividend payouts are a way for companies to reward their shareholders.

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