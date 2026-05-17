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Corporate Action This Week: Larsen & Toubro, ITC Hotels, Havells India, And More

Dividend, Stock Split, Bonus Issues This Week: Investors eyeing dividend payouts or stock-split benefits must keep a close watch on the dates to ensure eligibility.

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Corporate Action This Week: Larsen & Toubro, ITC Hotels, Havells India, And More
Investors should note the record date that determines the shareholder eligibility
  • Record dates for dividends, buybacks, and stock splits fall between May 18-22, 2026
  • Larsen & Toubro, Havells India, and ITC Hotels have key ex-dividend dates this week
  • Buyback offers announced by Onward Technologies, Garware, CMS Info Systems, and Welspun Living
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Dividend, Stock Split, Bonus Issues This Week: The coming week brings a slew of corporate actions, with record dates lined up for companies that have declared dividends and bonus issues. Investors eyeing dividend payouts or stock-split benefits must keep a close watch on the dates to ensure eligibility.

To be eligible for dividends and bonus issues, investors should note the record date that determines the shareholder eligibility. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the payment.

The ex-date, which precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. Here's a look at the companies that declared corporate actions and have key dates coming up this week.

ALSO READ: Tata Electronics, ASML Partner To Facilitate Semiconductor Manufacturing In India

Corporate Actions: Dividend, Stock Splits, Bonus Issues, Buybacks This Week:

Corporate Actions (For the week of May 18 - May 22)
Security NamePurposeEx Date
Onward Technologies LtdBuy Back of Shares18 May 2026
Man Infraconstruction LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. 0.720019 May 2026
Alicon Castalloy LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. 2.000019 May 2026
Atishay LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. 1.000019 May 2026
Metropolis Healthcare LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. 1.000019 May 2026
Integra Essentia LtdRight Issue of Equity Shares20 May 2026
Garware Technical Fibres LtdBuy Back of Shares20 May 2026
Great Eastern Shipping Company LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. 11.700020 May 2026
IRB InvIT FundIncome Distribution (InvIT)20 May 2026
POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment TrustIncome Distribution (InvIT)20 May 2026
GM Breweries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. 9.000021 May 2026
ITC Hotels LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. 1.000021 May 2026
Capital Infra TrusIncome Distribution (InvIT)22 May 2026
CMS Info Systems LtdBuy Back of Shares22 May 2026
Gautam Exim LtdStock Split From Rs.10 to Rs.522 May 2026
Havells India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. 6.000022 May 2026
Himadri Speciality Chemical LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. 0.800022 May 2026
Jindal Saw LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. 2.000022 May 2026
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. 1.000022 May 2026
Larsen & Toubro LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. 38.000022 May 2026
L&T Finance LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. 2.750022 May 2026
L&T Technology Services LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. 40.000022 May 2026
Nicco Parks & Resorts LtdFinal Dividend22 May 2026
Sula Vineyards LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. 2.000022 May 2026
Vinyl Chemicals (India) LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. 7.000022 May 2026
Welspun Living LtdBuy Back of Shares22 May 2026
Workmates Core2Cloud Solution LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. 2.000022 May 2026

Key names in focus this week include infra and manufacturing giant Larsen & Toubro, which will trade ex-dividend on May 22. IT Hotels will also trade ex-date on May 21, while Havells India declared a final dividend of Rs 6 per share and will trade ex-date on May 22. CMS Info Systems and Welspun Living will declare buybacks on May 22, 2026.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment, bonus shares, or stock split. The ex-date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the corporate action. Dividend payouts are a way for companies to reward their shareholders.

ALSO READ: L&T Q4 Results: Profit Slips 3%, Revenue Tops Rs 82,000 Crore; Highest-Ever Dividend Declared

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