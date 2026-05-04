L&T Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And More

Construction and engineering giant Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is among dozens of companies set to announce the results for its Q4 earnings this week. This report will cover the company's performance for the January-March period of FY26. The company confirmed this in a filing to the exchanges on April 21. Headquartered in Mumbai, L&T is a prominent player across multiple sectors, including infrastructure, power, shipbuilding, construction, defense, hydrocarbon, heavy engineering, aerospace, electrical & automation, mining, and metallurgy in India. The company has a total market capitalisation of over Rs 4.7 lakh crore.

Here's everything you need to know about Larsen & Toubro Ltd.'s Q4 FY26 earnings schedule.

Larsen & Toubro Q4 Resultd: Date, Time And Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated April 21, Larsen & Toubro said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 5, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also consider the recommendation of a dividend, if any, for Financial Year 26.

Larsen & Toubro Q4: Trading Window Closure

The Trading Window for dealing in the Company's Securities will remain closed from Wednesday, April 1. The closure is in connection with the Company's declaration of financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026. It will reopen 48 hours after the financial results are declared.

Larsen & Toubro Q4: Earnings Call

Indian Access Numbers

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) main corporate toll-free number in India is 1800 209 4545 (8 am - 8 pm IST). For L&T Finance queries, contact 1800 268 0000 or 1800 258 7702 (9 am - 6 pm, Mon-Sat).

International Toll-Free Access Numbers

International callers can reach the corporate office at +91 22 6752 5899. It will be available from 2:30 am to 2:30 pm GMT.

Larsen & Toubro Q3FY26 Results

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.'s net profit for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025-26 fell 4.3% year-on-year, weighed down by a one-time impact of the new labour codes. The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 3,215 crore compared to Rs 3,359 crore in the year-ago period.

The infrastructure major noted in its earnings scorecard that it made a one-time material provision of Rs 1,191 crore (net of tax and NCI) towards employee benefits arising from the implementation of the new labour codes.

Larsen & Toubro Share Price History

Shares of Larsen & Toubro are up 0.72% in the last five trading sessions on the NSE. The stock is up 10.17% in the last month and 4.65% in the last six months. The company has seen a dip of 0.81% in year-to-date, while there is a rise 23.32% in one-year returns of the stock. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,440 apiece on the NSE on Feb 24, 2026 and a 52-week low of Rs 3,284.10 apiece on May 7, 2025. L&T shares were trading 2.31% up at Rs 4,106.70 apiece on the NS, as of 11:15 a.m. on Monday. This compares to a 1% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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