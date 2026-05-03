PPF Investment: How Rs 1.5 Lakh A Year Can Grow In 15 Years

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) remains one of the most trusted and tax-efficient savings instruments for Indian investors. Backed by the Government of India, it offers a unique combination of safety, attractive returns, and complete tax exemption under the EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) regime.

The PPF is a long-term savings scheme with a 15-year lock-in period. It offers guaranteed returns, with interest rates reviewed quarterly, along with tax-free interest earnings.

Investors can also claim a deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh annually under Section 80C, while benefiting from EEE status, meaning the investment, interest earned, and maturity proceeds are all tax-free.

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PPF offers a current interest rate of 7.1% per annum. For salaried professionals, retirees, or parents saving for children's education, PPF beats volatile markets during uncertain times like inflation spikes or stock corrections. Unlike equity mutual funds, there's no market risk, making it a reliable retirement booster alongside EPF or NPS.

Here's a realistic projection of the maturity amount on investing Rs 1.5 lakh each year (Rs 12,500 monthly) in PPF.

PPF Calculation

Yearly investment: Rs 1,50,000

Tenure: 15 years

Rate of return: 7.1% per annum

Total investment: Rs 22.5 lakh

Estimated returns: Rs 18.18 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 40.68 lakh

By the end of the 15th year, your interest earned is over 80% of your total principal invested. This is the "magic" of compounding at work, where your interest begins to earn its own interest.

PPF is particularly well-suited to risk-averse investors who prioritise capital protection, as well as salaried individuals aiming to maximise tax savings under Section 80C. It also appeals to long-term planners looking to build a retirement corpus in a disciplined manner, and to parents setting aside funds for their children's future needs.

That said, investors seeking higher returns and willing to accept a degree of risk may consider diversifying beyond PPF by allocating a portion of their portfolio to equities or mutual funds.

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