The Signal Beneath The Story | The Week In Whys

Hey readers,

We all tend to look at the headline and quickly form our own views about what the story might be saying.

Well, first, that's a risky habit - you miss the nitty-gritties. Second, headlines are usually built around the most visible event, not the underlying driver. They tell you what happened, not why it really happened. And third, once you anchor to that headline, everything else starts fitting that narrative - even when the data is pointing somewhere else.

This week was full of that.

The assumption after the Iran conflict was straightforward: an oil shock would weaken Asian currencies across the board. But the data did not support that narrative.

Currencies that were already getting stronger, viz. Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan largely held their ground. Those that were under pressure before the conflict, such as India, Japan, and Indonesia, weakened further. The war did not create new trajectories. It accelerated the ones already in motion. Go deep here: Asian Currencies Show Divergence Amid US-Iran War | The Reason Why

A lot of people have framed the UAE's exit from OPEC as a geopolitical story - Iran tensions and Saudi rivalry. Those elements matter, but economics mattered more than such issues.

The UAE had built the capacity to produce far more than what OPEC allowed it to. At the same time, it can stay profitable even at much lower oil prices than countries like Saudi Arabia. Basically, the UAE was losing money for every barrel it did not pump. The war didn't trigger their exit; it just made the timing right when leaving was easier politically. Read More: UAE Exits OPEC | The Reason Why

Another headline doing the rounds this week was that Chinese companies are "dumping the dollar." Sounds dramatic - almost like a big shift in global power. And yes, that's a long-term ambition. But this isn't that.

What's really happening is much simpler.

The yuan strengthened last year, which is unusual. Exporters were used to a weakening yuan, so holding dollars made sense. Now that the trend has flipped, holding dollars actually hurts margins. So they're converting earlier.

That's it. This isn't China walking away from the dollar. It's companies doing basic balance sheet management. Don't believe? Have a read: Chinese Companies Are Selling Dollars But Don't Read Much Into It | The Reason Why

So, here we are. An OPEC exit that looked geopolitical but was really arithmetic. The dollar selling that looked strategic but was a simple hedge. Currency moves that looked war-driven but were mostly pre-existing. The headline was never the story. The story was always one layer down.

That's the week.

If you made it this far, I'd love to hear from you.

Which of these stories stayed with you? What stories can you share around these topics?

And more importantly, what should I dig into next?

An everyday object, a policy, a price that suddenly changed, a trend that's growing around... send it my way. Just hit reply. I read everything.

See you next weekend.

Cheers,

Swapnil

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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