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8th Pay Commission: Why Are Some Central Govt Employees Eyeing 3% DA Hike In July?

The Cabinet recently announced 2% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees

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8th Pay Commission: Why Are Some Central Govt Employees Eyeing 3% DA Hike In July?
The most recent hike will take DA rate from 58% to 60% of basic pay
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  • Cabinet approved a 2% DA hike raising it from 58% to 60% of basic pay from Jan 2026
  • Government employees will receive arrears for the backdated period of the DA increase
  • Next DA revision in July 2026 may see a 3% hike based on recent CPI-IW inflation data
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The Cabinet recently approved a 2% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees, providing an increase in take‑home pay amid rising living costs. The most recent hike will take the DA rate from 58% to 60% of basic pay, which will be effective from January 2026, and employees will also receive arrears for the backdated period.

 A development that comes at a time when government employees are expecting comrpehensive revamp of pay structures under the proposed 8th Pay Commission. Ahead of the much anticipated 8th pay commission, a section of government employees expect that the next round of revision for July 2026 may increase dearness allowance by approximately 3% based on the latest All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) data. 

Dearness allowance is a percentage of basic salary od government employees aimed to help mitigate the effects of inflation on their living expenses. The DA hike refers to an increase in this allowance determined based on inflation and the cost of living. This allowance is updated regularly to account for changes in the cost-of-living index. Typically, the government revises dearness allowance twice a year; January and July.

ALSO READ: 2% DA Hike: How Salaries Of Level 1-18 Central Govt Employees Will Now Rise

Based on recent data, CPI-IW rose 0.6 points to 149.1 in the month of March, in case this trend continues in the next three months, dearness allowance may be hiked to 3%, according to a section of employees. In a post on X, they said, "CPI-IW rises to 149.1 (+0.6 points) for March 2026. If this trend continues for the next 3 months, Next DA from July 2026 likely to be 3%."


The AICPI-IW is a monthly indicator that measures retail inflation based on price changes in goods and services consumed by industrial workers. Estimated by the Labour Bureau, this key metric used to calculate dearness allowance hikes for central government employees and pensioners. DA revisions are typically based on the 12-month average of the index. A rise in the AICPI-IW may reportedly lead to a higher DA hike, although the final increase will be decided by the government.


ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: Higher Basic Pay On Cards? Postal Staff Seek 340% Hike, Level-Wise Salary Plan — Details Inside

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