8th Pay Commission: Higher Basic Pay On Cards? Postal Staff Seek 340% Hike, Level-Wise Salary Plan — Details Inside

Postal employees have sought a sharp salary revision under the 8th Pay Commission, including a proposed 340% jump in basic pay for some categories. The demands could reshape pay, pensions and allowances for thousands of workers across the department.

The Federation of National Postal Organisations submitted its memorandum on April 20, 2026, ahead of the Commission's meetings with employee unions in New Delhi. The proposals focus on higher salaries, faster career growth, stronger welfare support and better healthcare benefits.

One of the main demands is a higher minimum basic pay for entry-level staff. The body has proposed raising Level 1 pay to Rs 69,000 from the current Rs 18,000.

For postmen and mail guards in Level 5, it has sought a rise in basic pay to Rs 1,12,000 from Rs 25,500. That would mean an increase of more than 300%, according to The Economic Times.

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Cost Pressure

The employee body has also proposed a fitment factor of 3.83, higher than 2.57 under the 7th Pay Commission. Since the fitment factor is used to revise salaries and pensions, any increase could lift total payouts across grades.

It has further asked for annual increments to be doubled to 6% from 3%. The organisation said the current rate no longer reflects rising spending on housing, healthcare and education.

Housing allowance is another key demand. The body has proposed HRA of up to 40% for staff in large cities, along with automatic revisions whenever allowances are raised.

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Next Move

The memorandum also seeks at least five promotions for all employees under the Modified Assured Career Progression scheme. It has proposed merging some pay levels to simplify the pay structure.

On welfare measures, the body has asked for menstrual leave for women employees, better child care leave, creche facilities and more flexible postings.

For healthcare, it has sought cashless CGHS treatment for all employees and pensioners, with yearly revisions in treatment rates. It has also proposed that pension costs should be paid from the Consolidated Fund of India instead of being counted under departmental expenses.

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