8th Pay Commission Chair Meets NC-JCM Amid Calls For 3.83 Fitment Factor, Rs 69,000 Minimum Wage

The consultation process for the 8th Pay Commission has gathered pace, with the panel holding key stakeholder discussions in New Delhi between April 28 and April 30. In a significant development, the Chairperson Ranjana Prakash Desai met representatives of the National Council Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), the apex body representing central government employees.

According to updates shared by 8th Pay Commission, an unofficial X handle tracking developments, NC-JCM Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra discussed key issues relating to salaries, allowances, and service conditions with the Commission. The meeting marks an important step in shaping recommendations that will impact over 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners.

First meeting of NC-JCM Staff Side with the 8th Pay Commission held.

NC JCM Secretary Shri. Shiv Gopal Mishra and 8th CPC Chairperson

Smt. Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai discussed key issues of Central Government employees.#8thPayCommission #NCJCM pic.twitter.com/tH2Wyr17GK — 8th pay commission (@8thpaycommision) April 28, 2026

A major highlight of the discussions is the demand for a 3.83 fitment factor, which could significantly raise the minimum basic pay to Rs 69,000 from the current Rs 18,000 set under the 7th Pay Commission. The fitment factor is a multiplier used to calculate revised basic pay, and even small changes in this number can lead to substantial increases in salaries.

The NC-JCM, in its memorandum submitted to the 8th Central Pay Commission, has also sought a 6% annual increment, two additional increments at the time of promotion with a minimum benefit of Rs 10,000, and one month's wages as gratuity, among other benefits.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: Rs 69,000 Minimum Pay, Fitment Factor Of 3.83 — Key NC-JCM Staff Side Proposals

The Commission had invited unions and associations to submit their memoranda via its official portal before April 20, along with requests for interaction. While it aims to engage with as many stakeholders as possible during the current round of meetings, it has indicated that due to a tight schedule, not all requests may be accommodated immediately.

Further consultations are expected in the coming months across states and Union Territories, ensuring broader participation in the decision-making process.

The fitment factor remains the most closely watched element in the Pay Commission's deliberations. Under the 7th Pay Commission implemented in 2016, a fitment factor of 2.57 resulted in a minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000. The proposed increase to 3.83 reflects rising cost-of-living pressures, including higher expenses on housing, education, and healthcare. Employee representatives argue that with dearness allowance (DA) already crossing 50%, salaries must be aligned with current economic realities.

The Pay Commission, constituted roughly every decade, reviews pay scales, allowances, and pension structures for central government employees and retirees. The current panel, set up last year, includes members Pulak Ghosh and Pankaj Jain, who will work alongside the Chairperson to evaluate submissions from unions, ministries, and pension bodies.

Once consultations conclude, the Commission will submit its recommendations to the government, which will take the final call on salary revisions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.