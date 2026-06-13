DRDO Achieves Major Missile Defence Breakthrough; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Congratulates Team

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a major breakthrough by successfully conducting three advanced flight tests within a 24-hour period on June 10 and 11, 2026, marking a significant milestone in strengthening India's indigenous defence capabilities, according to the details shared on Saturday.

According to officials, the trials included two ballistic missile defence (BMD) interceptor tests and the maiden flight test of a new indigenous Naval Anti-Ship Missile–Medium Range (NASM-MR). The interceptor systems successfully tracked, engaged, and destroyed simulated incoming ballistic missile threats during the exercises, demonstrating India's growing ability to counter long-range and advanced missile systems, including intermediate- and intercontinental-range threats.

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The BMD tests validated a multi-layered defence shield designed to operate across both exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric levels, supported by integrated radar networks, command systems, and interceptor missiles. These systems are aimed at providing a comprehensive protective cover against high-speed aerial threats. The successful interceptions mark a direct continuation of India's Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) initiative.

In parallel, the successful test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile–Medium Range (NASM-MR) marks a major boost to India's maritime strike capability, enhancing the Indian Navy's ability to engage enemy surface targets at medium range.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO while posting on X that the achievement included three consecutive successful flight tests, validating a multi-layered defence shield, “He @DRDO_India has successfully demonstrated multiple crucial technologies bolstering the nation's defence capabilities against different types of enemy threats. Three consecutive flight-tests were successfully conducted to demonstrate multi-layered defence against long-range anti-ship capability at medium range. Multi-layered BMD capability was successfully demonstrated.,

He added, "The interceptors successfully engaged their respective targets. The systems are designed and developed with the latest technologies to address emerging missile threats. These tests have put India in the elite group of nations having ballistic missile defence capabilities to engage ballistic missiles up to ICBMs. Anti-ship defence at medium range was demonstrated during the maiden flight test of Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range. Congratulations to DRDO on successfully demonstrating these crucial technologies.”

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