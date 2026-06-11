'Rs 370 Biryani' Row: Mumbai Police Responds To Priyanka Chaturvedi's 'Disgraceful' Remark On Post

A viral social media post by the Mumbai Police addressing consent via the ongoing Pranit More biryani controversy has drawn sharp political backlash. Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmaker Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the law enforcement department's official social media handle, calling its attempt to address the matter "disgraceful."

The Mumbai Police joined the conversation on X, using the trend to emphasise that consent cannot be bought. The police warned, “Rs 370 gets you one plate of biryani. Our lock-up serves free meals with a longer stay.” The post ended with the hashtag “#BiryaniIsNotConsent”.

Responding to an official campaign touting the city's commitment to "Safeguarding Women", Chaturvedi criticised the force, replying, "Do better, Mumbai Police, this is so disgraceful."

This gained the attention of users as well as police authorities, who responded further to her post, "Ma'am, with due respect to your interpretation, isn't it the most rightful thing to stand with women and for women?"

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While clarifying that the language was used only to grab attention and was intended for good purposes, the police added, "We condemn their dignity being breached even in words and are willing to put the word across in a language understood best. Safeguarding women and their dignity is never out of trend!"

This was dismissed by Chaturvedi, who said, "No. But they are selling cheap thrills on the basis of what is trending. Shameless."

What is the biryani controversy?

The "Rs 370 Biryani" controversy erupted after a clip from comedian Pranit More's crowd-work show went viral. In the video, an audience member named Himanshu Jangra stated that he spent Rs 370 on a chicken biryani date, implying that the financial expense entitled him to physical intimacy with the woman.

The comment sparked massive online outrage for reducing consent to a commercial transaction. Amid mounting backlash, comedian Pranit More issued an apology on Instagram before subsequently deactivating his account.

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