Pranit More Show Row: Audience Member Loses Job Over Viral 'Rs 370 Biryani' Comment

A crowd interaction during comedian Pranit More's stand-up show has turned into a major social media controversy, leading to backlash against both an audience member and the comedian himself.

What Happened At The Show?

The issue began after a video from More's show went viral online. In the clip, audience member Himanshu Jangra spoke about a date where he spent around Rs 370 on chicken biryani. He then suggested that because he paid for the meal, he expected something in return when she asked him to drop her off at home. "Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi," he said.

Many social media users viewed the comment as offensive and reflective of a problematic attitude towards women and consent.

The video quickly spread across platforms, attracting widespread criticism.

Why Pranit More Faced Criticism?

The controversy was not only about Jangra's comments. Many people also questioned Pranit More's reaction during the exchange.

In the viral clip, More laughed at the remarks and referred to the moment as "Peak Gurgaon content". As criticism grew online, the comedian issued an apology.

"The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part," More said in a statement.

"I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I'll take this lesson forward. I'm human, and like anyone else, I'm constantly learning,"he added.

He also revealed that he had removed the video from all platforms, adding that he did not want to "amplify or normalise those views."

Employee Terminated After Backlash

The controversy eventually reached Jangra's employer, Gurugram-based Starvik Design, where he worked as a web developer.

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Following a wave of complaints and messages directed at the company, founder Vivek Vishwakarma said the matter was reviewed internally. While coworkers described Jangra as respectful and professional at work, Vishwakarma said the public backlash was beginning to affect the company and its employees.

"What happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace, and I have a responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients, and the environment we create here," he said.

The company later announced that Jangra's employment had been terminated.

Apologies And Ongoing Debate

Jangra later apologised for his remarks, saying he never intended to disrespect anyone and admitting that his comments were inappropriate and insensitive.

The discussion, however, continued online. Influencer Sakshi Shivdasani criticised More's apology, arguing that the clip had originally been shared because the exchange was considered funny. She described the comments made during the show as "gross and disgusting".

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