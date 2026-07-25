'Ancient Buddhist Site of Sarnath' Added As Unesco World Heritage Site

The historic Buddhist site of Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh has been formally added to the Unesco World Heritage List.

Unesco, while listing Sarnath on its website, stated that the architectural and archaeological remnants of Sarnath, the hallowed location where the Buddha is thought to have met his first students and given his first sermon in the sixth century BCE, are located within the serial property.

The Buddha himself recognised Sarnath as one of the four main Buddhist pilgrimage destinations. Over the course of several centuries, Sarnath expanded under the patronage of royalty, monasteries, and laypeople, leading to the building of countless stupas, temples, and viharas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the inclusion of Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh on the World Heritage List, calling it a moment of pride for all Indians.

"Delighted that Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Sarnath has a close association with Lord Buddha, whose timeless message of wisdom, compassion and harmony inspires the world," Modi posted.

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Modi further stated that this acknowledgement honours India's rich spiritual and cultural legacy. Additionally, it will encourage more people from all over the world to visit Sarnath and embrace Lord Buddha's teachings.

"This recognition celebrates India's profound civilisational and spiritual heritage. It will also inspire more people across the world to come to Sarnath and connect with the ideals of Lord Buddha," Modi's post further reads.

Before its rediscovery in the 18th century, Sarnath flourished as a significant Buddhist centre before declining in the 12th century CE and becoming obscure. Preserved now as two archaeological zones, it continues to be a popular tourist destination and a resurrected Buddhist pilgrimage site.

There are now 45 Unesco World Heritage Sites in India. These consist of one mixed site, seven natural sites, and thirty-six cultural sites.

At the 48th World Heritage Committee session, which is taking place in Busan, South Korea, from July 19 to July 29, 2026, Unesco is currently considering 30 new nominations. As procedures come to an end, official rulings and final counts on newly inscribed properties for this year's cycle are still being finalised.

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