'Strengthening Voice Of Global South': India Launches Official Campaign 'Shanti' For UN Security Council 2028-29

India has officially launched its campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028-29 term, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighting the country's peacekeeping record, development partnerships and commitment to a rules-based global order.

Launching the campaign at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Jaishankar unveiled India's “SHANTI” vision, Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity, as the guiding framework for its approach to global peace, security and equitable development.

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Jaishankar said the world is facing increasing conflicts. "It's a pleasure to join you today afternoon to launch India's candidature to serve as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2028-29. We do so at a time when the world is facing a profound paradox... At the same time, we are witnessing levels of conflict, violence and instability that threaten even those who may be very far away," Jaishankar said."

Highlighting India's credentials for the UNSC bid, Jaishankar said the country has contributed nearly three lakh personnel to around 50 UN peacekeeping missions since the organisation's inception. He added that more than 4,300 Indian personnel are currently serving across 10 UN peacekeeping missions.

Turning to counter-terrorism, Jaishankar called for sustained global action to choke off terror financing. He stated that the international community urgently needs a more transparent UN sanctions regime, arguing that the blacklisting of terrorist groups must be strictly objective and rooted in hard evidence.

The SHANTI framework focuses on strengthening multilateral cooperation, supporting peacekeeping efforts, advancing reforms at international institutions, promoting human-centred technology, enhancing maritime security and addressing terrorism and terror financing.

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India is seeking support from UN member states for the 2028-29 term, which would be its ninth stint as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. India previously served eight terms, most recently during 2021-22.

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