SBI Funds Management IPO Opens For Subscription Today: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

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Anand Rathi Report

SBI Funds Management IPO: Hera are the 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

1. IPO Size

The Rs 9,813-crore, comprises of a pure Offer For Sale (OFS) of 17.1 crore shares. The company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

2. Price band

SBI Funds Management Ltd., India's largest asset management company by mutual fund assets, has fixed the priced band in the range of Rs 545 to Rs 574 per share.

3. Minimum order lot

Investors can bid for a minimum of 26 shares and in multiples thereafter. At upper end of price band the minimum retail application is Rs 14,924.

4. Important Dates

SBI Funds Management IPO will be launched today, July 14, and the offer closes for subscription on July 16. The basis of allotment is expected on July 17, while listing is tentatively scheduled on July 21.

5. Book running lead managers

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., BofA Securities India Ltd., HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd. Jefferies India Private Ltd., JM Financial Ltd., Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd., and SBI Capital Markets Ltd. are the book running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the offer.

6. Other Listed Peers

Among listed peers, ICICI Prudential AMC, HDFC AMC, Nippon Life India AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and UTI AMC are the key comparable companies. At the upper price band, SBI Funds is valued at 38.1x FY26 earnings.

7. About the Company

SBI Funds Management is India's largest AMC by mutual fund QAAUM, with assets of Rs 12.5 trillion and a market share of 15.3% as of March 31, 2026. Including PMS, AIFs, SIFs and advisory mandates, the company's total QAAUM stood at Rs 29.46 trillion as of FY26.

The company is backed by State Bank of India and Amundi Asset Management, giving it access to SBI's vast distribution network and Amundi's global asset management expertise.

For FY26, SBI Funds reported revenue from operations of Rs 4,389.5 crore and net profit of Rs 3,067.4 crore, compared with Rs 3,597.8 crore and Rs 2,540.1 crore, respectively, in FY25.

SBI Funds has a strong retail franchise with 18 million unique investors, 16.2 million live SIP accounts, and over 132,500 distribution partners across India.

8. Key Strengths

Largest asset management company in India in terms of mutual fund assets under management, benefitting from strong operating leverage driven by scale and growth.

India's largest portfolio management services provider by PMS and advisory assets under management, with a 39.7% market share in the PMS segment, and one of India's largest Specialized Investment Fund platforms, with an AUM of ₹29.95 billion representing a 28.2% market share of the SIF segment as of March 31, 2026.

Market-leading SIP franchise with a 15.5% market share by live SIP count and strong investor stickiness.

Dual Parentage - Integration of State Bank of India's domestic franchise with Amundi's global expertise.

Process-driven investment framework with demonstrated track record of product innovation and consistent investment performance.

Well-diversified, Pan-India multi-channel distribution infrastructure.

Robust technology infrastructure and data-driven investor engagement.

Disciplined governance and risk management underpinning long-term stewardship.

9. Key Strategies:

Deepen retail penetration in underserved markets by leveraging wide distribution network.

Strengthen digital capabilities to enhance investor engagement and operational productivity.

Expansion of product offerings and investment solutions.

Capture international opportunities through structurally advantaged global positioning.

10. Key Risks:

The company's revenue and profitability are directly linked to its Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAAUM), as management fees are primarily earned as a percentage of assets managed. Any decline in equity markets, weaker investment performance, higher investor redemptions, or a shift towards lower-fee asset classes could reduce QAAUM, adversely impacting revenue, profitability, and overall financial performance.

Adverse capital market conditions could reduce AUM through lower valuations, weaker SIP inflows, and higher investor redemptions, adversely affecting management fee income, liquidity, profitability, and overall financial performance.

The company's mutual fund business is concentrated in a limited number of schemes, with the top 10 schemes contributing 59.5% of QAAUM and 46.5% of mutual fund revenue in FY26, exposing earnings to scheme-specific performance and redemption risks.

The company operates in a highly regulated industry and is subject to extensive SEBI and other regulatory requirements. Any regulatory changes, compliance failures, adverse inspection findings, or tighter expense ratio norms could adversely impact business operations.

B-30 cities contributed 22.8% of mutual fund AUM in FY26, exposing the company to higher redemption volatility during market downturns, which could adversely impact AUM, management fee income, and profitability.

The company's Jan Nivesh SIP, aimed at first-time and low-ticket investors recorded a high discontinuance rate of 35.6% in FY26 (47.1% opening balance as of Apr'26), posing risks to SIP persistency, recurring inflows and long-term AUM growth.

Rising adoption of passive investment products, which carry significantly lower management fees than active funds, could compress yields, shift AUM mix, and adversely impact the company's revenue growth and profitability.

The company is dependent on its distribution network, with 57.7% of mutual fund MAAUM sourced through the direct channel and meaningful concentration among key distributors, making investor inflows vulnerable to distribution disruptions or relationship deterioration.

The company's Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) platform operates in a nascent segment, exposing it to regulatory uncertainty, limited investor acceptance, operational complexities, and slower-than-expected asset accumulation.

Valuation

Anand Rathi has assigned a 'Subscribe' rating to the IPO, citing the company's market leadership, diversified product portfolio, strong distribution network and long-term mutual fund industry growth prospects, despite noting that the issue appears fully priced.

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ALSO READ: SBI Funds Raises Rs 2,663 Crore From 129 Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

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