Five Stocks To Buy On July 14: Tata Tech, Karur Vysya Bank, Mphasis, And More

Market experts have recommended five stocks for investors and traders to consider on Tuesday, July 14. The list includes Tata Technologies Ltd., Karur Vysya Bank Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Central Depository Services (India), or CDSL.

Tata Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 762.25)

Ruchit Jain, Vice President – Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, has recommended buying Tata Technologies shares. Jain has placed the target price at Rs 800, while suggesting a stop loss at Rs 740.

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 307.50)

Ruchit Jain has also recommended buying shares of Karur Vysya Bank. The private-sector lender has been given a target price of Rs 324, with a stop loss at Rs 300.

Mphasis Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,391.90)

Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, has recommended buying Mphasis at Rs 2,391. Rajani has set a target price of Rs 2,535 and advised maintaining a stop loss at Rs 2,290.

Bajaj Auto Ltd. (CMP: Rs 10,410.00)

Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President – Research at Religare Broking, has issued a buy recommendation on Bajaj Auto at the current market price of Rs 10,410. Mishra expects the stock to rise to Rs 11,200 and has placed the stop loss at Rs 10,020.

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL) (CMP: Rs 1,444.80)

Ajit Mishra has also recommended buying CDSL shares at the current market price of Rs 1,444.80. He has set a target price of Rs 1,550, indicating a potential upside of approximately 7.3%. The suggested stop loss is Rs 1,380.

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