HDB Financial Services Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) HDB Financial Services will declare the results for the first quarter of FY27 this week. It was incorporated in 2007 and has been accredited with CARE AAA & CRISIL AAA ratings for its long-term debt and bank facilities.

HDB Financial Services' businesses include lending and BPO services. Here's everything you need to know about its Q1FY27 results schedule.

HDB Financial Services Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated June 24, HDB Financial Services said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 15 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

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HDB Financial Services Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

HDB Financial Services said that the trading window for dealing in securities of the company will be closed for all designated persons, promoters, directors and their immediate relatives from July 1 to July 17.

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HDB Financial Services Q1 Results: Earnings Call

HDB Financial Services Ltd. has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on July 15 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the results for Q1FY27.

Dial-In Information

India/Universal Number: +91 22 6280 1430, +91 22 7115 8250

International Toll-Free Numbers

USA: 18667462133, UK: 08081011573, Singapore: 8001012045, Hong Kong: 800964448

HDB Financial Services Q4FY26 Results

HDB Financial Services reported a 41.38% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 750.60 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 530.90 crore in Q4FY25. Total revenue from operations grew 11.23% YoY to Rs 4,745.40 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 4,266.10 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

HDB Financial Services Share Price History

Shares of HDB Financial Services have risen 3.52% in the past five trading sessions. In the past month, the stock has gained 21.82%. However, it has declined 1.76% over the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is down 1.11%, while it has fallen 10.74% over the past one year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 852.50 apiece on the NSE on July 11, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 555.30 apiece on March 30, 2026.

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