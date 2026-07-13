Union Bank Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

The Union Bank of India is scheduled to announce the financial results for the first quarter of FY27 this week. The company confirmed the schedule in a filing with the stock exchanges on July 9.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the leading public sector bank will join hundreds of companies in sharing its performance for the April to June quarter as the earnings season picks pace.

Here's everything you need to know about Union Bank of India's Q1 FY27 earnings schedule.

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Union Bank Q1 Results: Date, Dividend News

In an exchange filing, Union Bank has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, inter-alia, to consider amongst others, the Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Bank for April to June quarter.

“This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, inter-alia, to consider amongst others, the Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Bank for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2026,” the filing to the exchanges read.

Follow our quarterly results live blog for all the latest news from Q1FY27 earnings here -> Q1 Results Live

Union Bank Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The broker has also notified that in anticipation of the upcoming results, its trading window for deal in company securities will remain closed for designated persons such as directors, CEOs, their relatives and other senior members.

In terms of the SEBI with prevention of insider trading norms, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Bank shall remain closed for the Designated persons and all other insiders from July 01, 2026 up to 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2026.

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Union Bank Q1: Earnings Call

The company has not yet shared the details of its earnings call for investors and analysts following the announcement of Q1FY27 results.

“The date of the meeting of the Board to approve the Reviewed Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ending on 30th June 2026 will be informed in due course,” the company said.

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Union Bank Q4 FY26 Results

In Q4FY26, Union Bank of India Ltd. has registered a 1% de-growth in net interest income while provisions have jumped significantly, almost tripling on a sequential basis to Rs 1,055 crore.

Its March quarter earnings saw a net interest income of Rs s 9,406 crore compared with Rs 9,514 crore in the year-ago period, down 1% year-on-year. The net profit was reported at Rs 5,316 crore in Q4FY25.

Asset quality also improved for Union Bank of India in Q4, with gross NPA ratio declining to 2.82% from 3.06%, down 24 basis points quarter-on-quarter while net NPA ratio eased to 0.48% from 0.51%, down 3 basis points quarter-on-quarter.

Union Bank Share Price History

Shares of Union Bank of India gained 1.94% over the last five trading sessions. However, the stock declined 0.67% over the past month. Over the last six months, it edged up 0.10%. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained 7.89%, while it is up 15.65% over the past one year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹205.49 on the NSE on February 27, 2026, and a 52-week low of ₹124.64 on August 29, 2025.

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