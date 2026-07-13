US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Pounds Iran Again Amid Hormuz Deadlock; Trump Claims Strait Is Open

US armed forces have launched strikes against Iran again, with the aim to enable transit of vessels through the Strait if Hormuz. Earlier, Tehran closed the key global connectivity route with closed until further notice and announced that no vessel will be permitted to transit citing insecurity caused by the unlawful intervention of foreign forces. This comes after US launched third round of strikes against Iran on Sunday.
Nearly a day after the announcement, US President Donald Trump claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is open, while criticising the Islamic Republic again saying, "there's something wrong with them," NBC reported.
"At 5 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable," US forces said in a post on X.
US-Iran War News Live Updates: Bahrain alerts residents
Bahrain's Interior Ministry has alerted residents over airstrikes in the region as US and Iran tensions escalate.
تم إطلاق صافرة الإنذار .. نرجو من المواطنين والمقيمين الهدوء والتوجه لأقرب مكان آمن ومتابعة الأخبار عبر القنوات الرسمية.— Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) July 13, 2026
US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Completes Latest Strikes
July 13, 2026
US-Iran War News Live Updates: Oil Prices Surge 3.5%
Oil prices rose roday as the United States launched fresh strikes against Iran, raising concerns over crude supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route that carries about one-fifth of the world's oil.
Brent crude futures rose 3.5% to $78.67 a barrel, moving towards $79, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 3.4% to $73.87 a barrel.
US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Attacks Iran Again
US Central Command (CENTCOM) launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iran, triggering explosions across Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island and Sirik in the early hours of Monday.
The strikes came as Washington pressed on with efforts to keep the Strait of Hormuz open to commercial traffic.
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