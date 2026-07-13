US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Pounds Iran Again Amid Hormuz Deadlock; Trump Claims Strait Is Open

US armed forces have launched strikes against Iran again, with the aim to enable transit of vessels through the Strait if Hormuz. Earlier, Tehran closed the key global connectivity route with closed until further notice and announced that no vessel will be permitted to transit citing insecurity caused by the unlawful intervention of foreign forces. This comes after US launched third round of strikes against Iran on Sunday.

Nearly a day after the announcement, US President Donald Trump claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is open, while criticising the Islamic Republic again saying, "there's something wrong with them," NBC reported.

"At 5 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable," US forces said in a post on X.