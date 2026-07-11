Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Embassy Releases Names Of 32 Indian Tourists Onboard — Check List

At least 15 people are feared dead after a boat carrying several Indian tourists capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday, according to reports. The speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port when it capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, throwing everyone on board into the sea, as Vietnamese news portal VN Express International.
The Indian Embassy in Vietnam posted names of 32 Indian tourists who were onboard the boat which capsized near Phu Quoc Island. Here's the list:
- Balasubramani Palanisamy
- Selvam Pitchiah
- Senthil Kumar Jayavel
- Sivakumar Muthukumarasamy
- Nirmal Kumar Sethuraman
- Muruga Prabhu Arumugam
- Ruban Selva Nathan Jacob Yesupatham
- Sridhar Nagalamadugu
- Vigneshvar Nallapeta Adiseshaiah
- Ramasubbu Dharmarajan
- Abuthalkha Radhakrishnan Gopal
- Sridhar Annavi
- Vamsheedar Zahirudeen
- Senjadaivel Sundarrajan
- Cellur Ramraj Kuppusamy
- Sohan Raviteja
- Shaik Abdullah Abdul Majeed
- Rajeev Kalaivanan
- Balaji Natesan
- Vinaya Kumar Chithapuram Bhaskara
- Ravisankar Sugumaran
- Vipul Uttam Chand
- Santosh Kumar Shantilal Jain
- Babu Kuppuswamy
- Alagurajan Sivasamy
- Vasantha Kumar Anandhan
- Sreedhar Mudiam
- Jaya Lakshmi Gelli
- Kishore Gelli
- Avicot Cheriyan Thomas Thomas
- Loveni Thomas
- Ramesh Kumar Pachiyappan
Citing initial information from authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, the news portal said nearby tourist boats rushed to assist before border guards, the navy, the coast guard and other forces joined the search-and-rescue operation. Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said that it set up control rooms as search and rescue operations would continue.
It said control rooms have been established at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and at the Embassy in Hanoi to provide information and assistance.
The first control room can be reached at: +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414. The other one in Hanoi can be reached at: +84 91 308 9165. They are available for any assistance and queries, the Indian mission said.
ALSO READ: Vietnam Boat Tragedy: India Sets Up Control Room; Check Helpline Numbers
(with inputs from PTI)
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