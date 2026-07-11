Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Embassy Releases Names Of 32 Indian Tourists Onboard — Check List

At least 15 people are feared dead after a boat carrying several Indian tourists capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday, according to reports. The speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port when it capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, throwing everyone on board into the sea, as Vietnamese news portal VN Express International.

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam posted names of 32 Indian tourists who were onboard the boat which capsized near Phu Quoc Island. Here's the list:

Balasubramani Palanisamy

Selvam Pitchiah

Senthil Kumar Jayavel

Sivakumar Muthukumarasamy

Nirmal Kumar Sethuraman

Muruga Prabhu Arumugam

Ruban Selva Nathan Jacob Yesupatham

Sridhar Nagalamadugu

Vigneshvar Nallapeta Adiseshaiah

Ramasubbu Dharmarajan

Abuthalkha Radhakrishnan Gopal

Sridhar Annavi

Vamsheedar Zahirudeen

Senjadaivel Sundarrajan

Cellur Ramraj Kuppusamy

Sohan Raviteja

Shaik Abdullah Abdul Majeed

Rajeev Kalaivanan

Balaji Natesan

Vinaya Kumar Chithapuram Bhaskara

Ravisankar Sugumaran

Vipul Uttam Chand

Santosh Kumar Shantilal Jain

Babu Kuppuswamy

Alagurajan Sivasamy

Vasantha Kumar Anandhan

Sreedhar Mudiam

Jaya Lakshmi Gelli

Kishore Gelli

Avicot Cheriyan Thomas Thomas

Loveni Thomas

Ramesh Kumar Pachiyappan

Citing initial information from authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, the news portal said nearby tourist boats rushed to assist before border guards, the navy, the coast guard and other forces joined the search-and-rescue operation. Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said that it set up control rooms as search and rescue operations would continue.

It said control rooms have been established at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and at the Embassy in Hanoi to provide information and assistance.

The first control room can be reached at: +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414. The other one in Hanoi can be reached at: +84 91 308 9165. They are available for any assistance and queries, the Indian mission said.

ALSO READ: Vietnam Boat Tragedy: India Sets Up Control Room; Check Helpline Numbers

(with inputs from PTI)

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