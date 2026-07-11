Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Here's What We Know So Far

A joy trip turned into a tragedy after a speedboat carrying Indian tourists capsized off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, leaving at least 15 people dead, according to local media reports.

The vessel was carrying 36 people, including four crew members, when the accident occurred. Here is everything that we know so far :

The vessel was travelling from Hon May Rut Island to An Thoi Port when it overturned about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai.

Vietnamese media reported that rough sea conditions prevailed in the area at the time of the incident, throwing all those on board into the water.

Search and rescue operations were launched immediately, with authorities continuing efforts to locate survivors and those still missing.

The exact cause of the accident has not yet been established, and Vietnamese authorities have begun an investigation into the incident.

Reacting to the tragedy, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said dedicated control rooms have been set up both at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and at the Embassy of India in Hanoi to provide information and assistance to families of those on board.

The helpline numbers are +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414, along with a separate control room in Hanoi at +84 91 308 9165, for families seeking information and assistance.

Emergency contact numbers have also been issued for those seeking updates.

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam posted names of 32 Indian tourists who were onboard the boat which capsized near Phu Quoc Island. Here's the list:

ALSO READ: Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Indian Embassy Releases Names Of 32 Indian Tourists Onboard; Check List

Officials said rescue operations will continue until all passengers are accounted for.

Authorities are yet to confirm the identities of the victims, while further details on the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited as investigators examine the incident.

ALSO READ: Vietnam Boat Tragedy: India Sets Up Control Room; Check Helpline Numbers

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