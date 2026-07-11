Shocking Videos Emerge As Speedboat Carrying Indians Capsizes In Vietnam, 15 Killed

A tourist boat carrying 32 Indian nationals capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday, killing at least 15 people. Shocking videos of the incident have surfaced online, showing moments after the speedboat overturned near Hon May Rut Ngoai and rescue teams rushing to the scene.

According to VnExpress International, the speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it overturned while travelling from Hon May Rut Islet to An Thoi Port. Two women and 13 men died in the incident, while 21 others survived, the report stated.

Videos show choppy waters where rescue personnel and nearby boat operators appeared to assist in the operation, while several vessels surrounded the capsized boat as efforts continued to reach those on board.

ALSO READ: 15 People, Including Indian Tourists, Feared Dead As Boat Capsizes Near Vietnam's Phu Quoc

Confirming the incident on X, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam said the exact details of the incident were still being ascertained as local authorities continued search and rescue operations. To assist affected families, the embassy has set up dedicated control rooms at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and in Hanoi, adding that officials are available to provide information and assistance.

According to an Ocean Pear Island Company representative, the disaster occurred while the speedboat was carrying passengers on an island-hopping vacation.

The incident comes days after another boating tragedy in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay, where a tourist boat capsized during severe weather, killing at least 35 people.

The accident occurred near May Rut Islet, a popular tourist destination about 10-12 kilometres south of An Thoi in Phu Quoc. The islet is known for its clear waters, white sandy beaches and coral reefs, and is a popular spot for snorkelling and diving.

ALSO READ: Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Here's What We Know So Far

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