Moana Box Office Collection Day 1: Live-Action Film Posts Low Earnings In India

Disney's live-action film Moana 3D made a collection of Rs 0.6 crore net at the Indian box office on the first day.

The film recorded the collection from 1,692 shows across the country on its first Friday and registered an overall occupancy of 9.9%, according to Sacnilk.

Language-Wise Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, the English version contributed the highest share of the film's opening-day earnings, collecting Rs 0.5 crore net from 1,082 shows with an occupancy of 11%. The Hindi version earned Rs 0.1 crore net from 610 shows, recording an occupancy of 8%. The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 0.72 crore, while its India net collection is Rs 0.6 crore after its opening day.

About Moana

Moana is a 2026 American musical adventure film and the live-action adaptation of Disney's 2016 animated film Moana. Directed by Thomas Kail in his feature directorial debut, the film is based on a screenplay by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller. It is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The cast features Dwayne Johnson, reprising his role as Maui from the animated films, and marks Catherine Laga'aia's feature film debut as Moana. The supporting cast includes Rena Owen, John Tui, Frankie Adams and Jemaine Clement, who also returns as the voice of Tamatoa.

Released in the United States on July 10, 2026, Moana (3D) follows Moana, the daughter of the chief of Motunui, who is chosen by the ocean to restore the heart of the goddess Te Fiti. During her journey, she teams up with the demigod Maui to return the heart of Te Fiti after it is stolen. The story is based on the narrative of Disney's original animated film while being presented in a live-action format.

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