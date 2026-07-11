Prices Of Diabetes, Heart Disease, Hypertention And 36 Other Medicines Capped - Check Full List

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the retail prices of 39 drug formulations under the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013, according to a notice issued by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on July 8.

The newly priced formulations include medicines used to treat heart disease, hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes, infections, blood clotting disorders, eye conditions, vitamin deficiences and cancer, according to the NPPA notification and reports summarising the order.

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Under the DPCO, the NPPA fixes the retail prices of new drug formulations to ensure that essential medicines remain affordable and are not sold above the government-approved price. Manufacturers are not permitted to charge more than the retail price fixed by the NPPA, except for applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST), where payable.

One of the notable medicines on the list is a clot-busting (thrombolytic) drug, which is used to dissolve blood clots in emergency conditions such as heart attacks, strokes and pulmonary embolism, LiveMint reported, based on the NPPA notification.

The price of Amlodipine Bisoprolol Telmisartan Tablets, used for the treatment of hypertension (high blood pressure), was fixed at Rs 14.74 per tablet. The retail price of Nepafenac Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution, an eye drop used after eye surgery and for the treatment of bacterial eye infections, was fixed at Rs 68.64 per ml.

Similarly, Clopidogrel Aspirin Atorvastatin Capsules, which are used to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, were priced at Rs 6.37 per capsule, as per the order.

The price for Tenecteplase (TNK-TPA) Injection, a powerful, genetically engineered "clot-busting" medication used to dissolve harmful blood clots in medical emergencies, was fixed at Rs 60,238.27 per vial.

This move is expected to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenses, particularly for people requiring long-term treatment for chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. Patients purchasing these medicines cannot be charged more than the government-fixed retail price for the respective formulations, according to the report.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals stated that if a manufacturer or retailer sells a medicine above the NPPA-approved retail price, it may constitute as a violation of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013. The NPPA has the authority to recover the overcharged amount along with applicable interest from manufacturers under the DPCO. Consumers who believe that they have been overcharged can file a complaint with the NPPA or the relevant state drug control authorities.

Manufacturers are also required to print and implement the revised retail prices, while retailers are required to sell the medicine at or below the approved price.

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