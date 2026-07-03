Rs 85,000 In US Vs Rs 35 In India: American Woman's Outrage Over Cancer Drug Prices Goes Viral

An American woman living in India has sparked a debate on social media after highlighting the wide price gap of a cancer drug sold in the US and India.

In a viral video shared on Instagram, Liz compared the cost of Revlimid, a medicine used to treat certain blood cancers, saying a single pill costs around $900 (about Rs 85,000) in the United States.

In India, however, she said generic versions of the same medicine are available for Rs 35 to Rs 300.

Calling the price gap "shocking," Liz further added that the comparison reflects the difference between the two healthcare systems. India has some of the cheapest medicines in the world," she said, adding that Americans were being robbed by the high prices of prescription drugs in the US.

In the video, Liz mentioned that her aunt is undergoing treatment for a type of blood cancer and takes Revlimid as part of her medication.

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Curious about its price in India, she looked up generic alternatives and said she was surprised by how much cheaper they were compared with the branded versions sold in the United States.

The video has since gone viral, prompting users to share their own experiences with medicine prices. While several users praised India's generic drug industry for making treatment more affordable.

On the other hand, many people criticised the high cost of prescription medicines in the US. Several users also pointed out that government hospitals in India offer free or subsidised treatment for many serious illnesses.

The comparison has once again drawn attention to the sharp differences in healthcare costs between the two countries.

India is one of the largest producers of generic medicines, which are typically sold at significantly lower prices than branded drugs in several international markets.

The claims in the viral video have not been independently verified. However, the post has renewed debate over the affordability of life-saving medicines and the cost of healthcare in different parts of the world.

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