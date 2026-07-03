Five Stocks To Buy On July 3: Coforge, Ather Energy, Persistent Systems, And More

Market experts have identified five stocks from ectors such as information technology, financial services and specialty chemicals, with analysts recommending fresh long positions along with defined stop-loss levels and upside targets.

Persistent Systems (CMP: Rs 4,587.00)

Amit Goel, CMT, SEBI-registered investment adviser and Partner & Co-Founder of BlueOak Wealth, has recommended buying stock with a stop-loss at Rs 4,350 and a target price of Rs 4,900.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,859.10)

Nilesh Jain, Head AVP – Technical & Derivatives Research (Equity Research) at Centrum Broking has recommended a buy call on Bajaj Finserv with a stop-loss of Rs 1,810 and a target of Rs 1,920.

Ather Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,140)

Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, has suggested buying Aether Industries stock with a stop-loss at Rs 1,340 and a target price of Rs 1,430.

Coforge Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,442)

Amit Goel has also recommended to buy Coforge with a stop-loss at Rs 1,360 and a target of Rs 1,600.

Shriram Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,066)

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking, has turned positive on Shriram Finance and recommended buying the stock at the current market price. Mishra has placed a stop-loss at Rs 1,030 while setting a target of Rs 1,140.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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