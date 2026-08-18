'Niu Lai': Chinese Animated Movie Mocked Online Turns Into Box-Office Sensation

A little-known Chinese animated film has turned into an unexpected box-office hit after being mocked online for its rough animation and unusual story. Niu Lai was barely noticed when it released, but memes and social media jokes soon brought curious audiences to theatres.

From Flop To Hit

Released on August 5, 2026, the film earned just around Rs 96,000 (i.e. 7,169 yuan) from 236 viewers in its first nine days. Its fortunes changed after clips and jokes about the film spread online.

Presales crossed around Rs 13.5 lakh (100,000 yuan), and cinemas quickly increased screenings. On Monday, it earned around Rs 11.6 crore (8.2 million yuan) and sold nearly 300,000 tickets.

Its daily shows reportedly jumped from 21 to 359, while its total box office has now crossed 17.13 million yuan, which is around Rs 23.2 crore.

The film is now among the top 10 highest-grossing animated films in China in 2026, despite its extremely small production budget.

About Viral Film 'Niu Lai'

Niu Lai, which means 'Here Comes the Cow', was directed by Xin Yumeng and written by Sun Lifang, a mother-and-son duo who also lent their voices to the film. Sun also composed the soundtrack and sang the theme song. Xin developed the idea in 2021, and the film took more than five years to complete using second-hand equipment.

The story follows a timid calf named Niu Lai as he learns about love, courage, sacrifice and perseverance through a dream-like journey.

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Why Did It Go Viral?

The film had no major promotion, trailer or interviews, while viewers mocked its rough, stiff and eerie CGI, especially amid the rise of AI-generated content.

Some called it "unbelievably terrible", while others jokingly recommended it as a film for stock market investors because Niu Lai can mean "the bull is coming".

Despite the criticism, Niu Lai has turned online mockery into real box-office momentum, showing how curiosity can drive audiences to theatres.

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