Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 19: MCU Film Inches Closer To Rs 500-Crore In India

The Marvel superhero film Spider-Man: Brand New Day saw a noticeable slowdown on its third Monday after a strong weekend at the box office. Tom Holland's latest outing as Peter Parker, however, continues to hold up well in India and has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in gross collections.

Here's a look at its latest box office performance.

India Collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 2 crore net on Day 19, taking its total India net collection to Rs 469.05 crore. Its India gross now stands at Rs 560.82 crore, according to Sacnilk.

On Day 19, the English version collected Rs 1.10 crore, while the Hindi version added Rs 80 Lakh. The Tamil and Telugu versions contributed Rs 9 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Three-Week Performance

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened with Rs 60.60 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Day 2 and Rs 70.25 crore on Day 3. Its Week 1 total was Rs 334.75 crore.

The film added Rs 108.65 crore in Week 2, taking its two-week total to Rs 443.40 crore.

In Week 3, the film earned Rs 3.90 crore on Friday, Rs 10.25 crore on Saturday, Rs 9.50 crore on Sunday and Rs 2 crore on Monday. This takes its third-week collection so far to Rs 25.65 crore.

Worldwide Box Office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed a huge $2 billion worldwide in just three weeks. According to Deadline, the film has earned $786.5 million in North America and $1.238 billion overseas, taking its global total to $2.024 billion.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now overtaken Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned $1.92 billion worldwide, to become the biggest-grossing film from the franchise.

About The Film

Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker, who lives alone as a full-time Spider-Man until mounting pressure triggers a dangerous change and a powerful new enemy emerges.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon and Sadie Sink. It was released in theatres on July 30, 2026.

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